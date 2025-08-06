  1. Residential Customers
Two weeks after his wedding Junkyard singer David Roach dies of cancer at 59

6.8.2025 - 09:54

Singer David Roach married his partner Jennifer two weeks ago. The frontman of the band Junkyard died on August 2.
The singer of the rock band Junkyard, David Roach, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 59 - two weeks after his wedding. He suffered from aggressive skin cancer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • David Roach, lead singer of the US rock band Junkyard, died of skin cancer in Los Angeles on August 2, 2025 at the age of 59.
  • Two weeks before his death, he had married his partner Jennifer.
  • She gave up her job to look after the sick singer.
Show more

The rock musician David Roach, US singer of the rock band Junkyard ("All the Time in the World"), has died in Los Angeles at the age of 59, according to various US media.

He was battling an aggressive form of skin cancer and lost his fight on August 2, 2025 - just two weeks after his wedding.

The sad news was shared by his band on Instagram: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully at home last night in the arms of his loving wife. He was a talented artist, performer, songwriter and singer, but above all a devoted father, husband and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and all who loved him."

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help cover medical costs. The "GoFundMe" campaign has so far raised 36,048 US dollars of its target of 50,000 US dollars.

According to media reports, David Roach married his partner Jennifer just two weeks before his death.

She gave up her job to care for him around the clock. On Instagram, she described the last few months as a "nightmare rollercoaster ride with lots of ups and downs."

Bandmate Chris: "He will always be a part of me"

There is great sympathy on the internet. Many fans, friends and companions expressed their condolences. Particularly moving were the words of his bandmate Chris, who wrote: "I loved him like a little brother. We had our ups and downs, but that never changed anything. My condolences to his siblings and to everyone who loved him or was touched by his songs. I will miss making music with him, but he will always be a part of me."

David Roach rose to fame in the 1980s with the rock band Junkyard. Despite his health problems, he remained a committed artist to the end.

