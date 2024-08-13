New season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" with two Swiss women. Joining them on the jury are Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and original juror Dieter Bohlen (from left to right). RTL

Beatrice Egli and Loredana are taking part in the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". Beatrice Egli on the new TV job: "It's nice to come home, to come back to where it all began."

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL is bringing in reinforcements from Switzerland for the 21st season of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": Beatrice Egli and Loredana will join Dieter Bohlen and Pietro Lombardi on the judges' panel.

This is a special honor for Beatrice Egli. She is returning to the casting show where her meteoric career began in 2013.

The first show will be broadcast on RTL on September 18. Show more

Two Swiss export hits will be on the "DSDS" judges' panel from September 18. With Beatrice Egli and Loredana, "DSDS" veteran Dieter Bohlen is bringing two Swiss women on board.

Beatrice Egli talks about her return to "DSDS": "It's nice to come home, to come back to where it all began, where it all started, but at the same time everything is new. I know the other side, standing in front of the jury and now having changed places after eleven years is a wonderful experience."

But she also finds it difficult to say no when the journey doesn't continue for the candidates after the first audition. Egli explains that she knows the feeling of "standing there and having this dream of being able to make a living from music and getting ahead".

Rapper Loredena is also happy about her new TV job, especially about working with the jury: "It's a great team. It's vibet and that's been important for all four of us. We have now become friends. When there are breaks, we don't hide away in corners, but chill out together and that's nice."

New: the age limit has been dropped

In the 21st season, the previous age limit will also be dropped. Candidates aged 16 and over can take part. The oldest talent is 92 years old.

Dieter Bohlen is happy about the new age limit: "I've always believed that people who are older than 30 can have huge talent. And have simply missed out on coming to DSDS at an early age. And the castings now confirm that. There are an incredible number of people with incredible talent who are older than 30. The oldest was 92. He touched all our hearts."

And Pietro Lombardi also promises: "The new season will be very varied. We now have 'no limits'. Accordingly, I believe that it will also be a rollercoaster of emotions for the viewers. We have candidates who are 80 or 90 years old. And it's really special to watch them perform their art."

First "DSDS" episode of the new season will be broadcast on September 18

RTL will show the first episode of the 21st season on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 8.15 pm. For the first time, the first episode will also be available to watch on RTL+ a week earlier. There will be a total of 15 episodes plus the finale this season. The Europapark in Rust serves as the backdrop for the RTL casting show.

There were over 10,000 applicants for this season, almost half of whom were over 30 years old.

