Enthusiastic about Geneva Justin Bieber is in Switzerland: "It's so beautiful"

Dominik Müller

16.7.2025

Obviously loves it in Geneva: Justin Bieber.
Obviously loves it in Geneva: Justin Bieber.
TikTok/Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is currently in Switzerland. His verdict is very positive: "It's so beautiful here," says the pop star in a video.

16.07.2025, 07:34

16.07.2025, 07:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pop star Justin Bieber is currently in Switzerland.
  • The pop star shares a video from Geneva on TikTok.
  • The reason for his stay is unclear.
Show more

"This is crazy. It's insane. It's so beautiful," says Justin Bieber as he drives over a bridge in Geneva. The pop star posted a video of it on TikTok. It is not clear from the footage whether he is riding an e-trotti or a bike.

@justinbieber

🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭🇨🇭

♬ YUKON - Justin Bieber

It is not known why the 31-year-old is in Switzerland. In any case, an announced concert does not take place. He recently spent a few days on vacation in Mallorca with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Bieber recently worried his fans when he shared numerous posts about his mental life on Instagram within a few hours in June. In them, he confessed to aggression problems and traumas he had experienced.

"I am broken"Justin Bieber posts desperate cry for help on Instagram

At one point, he wrote that people were constantly telling him to seek healing. He would have tried that long ago if it were possible. The advice from others only made him angrier. "I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."

The trip to Switzerland certainly seems to have done him good.

Video on the topic

