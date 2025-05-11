KAJ from Sweden are the winners of ESC 2025 with their sauna song. Basel is already in sauna fever, reveal the funny Scandinavians backstage in Basel. And they show blue News their signature move.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 37 countries are competing at the ESC in Basel. At the opening ceremony, the acts deliver true interview marathons.

blue News was able to talk to the ESC favorite act KAJ about their iconic sauna song. The silly group show off their famous dance move. Meanwhile, VÆB from Iceland are flashed by the Basel streetcars.

And ESC host Hazel Brugger reveals that her presenting schedule makes her feel like she's at school after the last break. Show more

Crazy outfits and a great atmosphere backstage at the ESC in Basel. The participating acts faced a marathon of interviews after the ESC opening ceremony.

It's nice, but it also increases the pressure, said the group from Finland at the opening ceremony. blue News met the funny Finns, who are considered favorites and have caused a sauna fever in Basel with their silly song for Sweden.

And ESC host Hazel Brugger tells us with a twinkle in her eye where she sees herself in terms of preparations for presenting.

More videos from this section