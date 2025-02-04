Kanye West is said to have lost a 20 million dollar contract in Japan. This after his wife Bianca Censori wore a sensational outfit at the Grammys that sparked outrage.

At the Grammys, his wife wore an outfit that fully exposed her naked body.

The incident sparked outrage in Japan, as it is seen as an inappropriate provocation in a social shift towards greater sensitivity for women's rights.

Promoters and investors subsequently pulled out of West's planned concerts in Tokyo and he is now considered unwelcome in Japan. Show more

Kanye West reportedly lost a lucrative contract in Japan after his wife Bianca Censori wore a semi-sheer outfit to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This decision has caused a stir in Japan and is seen as a cultural misunderstanding.

An insider told the British newspaper "Daily Mail" that West's behavior was seen as "shocking" and was met with horror in Japan.

The rapper was due to give two concerts at the Tokyo Dome in May, but the organizers changed their minds as a result of the incident.

Kanye West "is simply no longer welcome"

Japan is currently experiencing a cultural sensitization regarding women's rights, and the MeToo movement is gaining momentum.

West's action is perceived as an unacceptable act of control. The insider added that West had greatly underestimated the tolerance of the Japanese population.

West, who has been married to Censori since 2022, has spent most of the past year in a hotel in Japan. He had not expected the concert organizers to withdraw their support.

The investors who financed the concerts are extremely upset and it is likely that they will withdraw their funding.

"He is simply no longer welcome," the source explained. "This will be a big blow for him as he has been living in Japan for most of the year and did not foresee this development."

