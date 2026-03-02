Norbert Rier, frontman of the Kastelruther Spatzen, returned to the concert stage just four months after his heart operation. Picture: IMAGO/HOFER

After various health setbacks and heart surgery, Norbert Rier, frontman of the Kastelruther Spatzen, recently returned to the stage - much slimmer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norbert Rier, singer of the Kastelruther Spatzen , celebrated his stage comeback at a concert four months after his heart operation.

After a very complicated year for his health, the 65-year-old has resumed his regular role as frontman of the folk music band

"I've lost 22 kilos and feel fit," says Rier in an interview. Show more

Rehabilitation after heart surgery has prompted Norbert Rier to lose an enormous amount of weight.

The Kastelruther Spatzen frontman has had a difficult year: in 2025, the 65-year-old first suffered a minor stroke.

This was followed shortly afterwards by a bilateral hernia. In the fall, he also had to undergo heart surgery. A few days ago, Norbert Rier celebrated his stage comeback.

For Rier, music is "the best medicine"

In an interview with "Bild", the singer talks about his state of health. Music is "the best medicine" for him. Thanks to rehab, he has "recovered quite quickly from the operation, so the doctors have given me the green light to perform again".

According to Norbert Rierr, he is now doing well again. During rehab, he "started with fitness training and strength building". He added: "I've lost 22 kilos and feel fit."

Nevertheless, he wants to take care of his health. So he "won't overdo it with the appearances and will avoid stress. My wife is already looking after me."

During his stage comeback at a concert in the Bavarian city of Hof, his fans welcomed the musician with long applause and standing ovations. He was "overwhelmed by the warmth and support", Rier told Bild.

More videos from the department