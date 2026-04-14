Katy Perry denies allegations of sexual assault Singer Katy Perry defends herself against allegations. Image: dpa The actress Ruby Rose accuses Perry of sexual assault. Image: dpa Katy Perry denies allegations of sexual assault Singer Katy Perry defends herself against allegations. Image: dpa The actress Ruby Rose accuses Perry of sexual assault. Image: dpa

Musician Katy Perry defends herself against "reckless lies" via her spokesperson team. Actress Ruby Rose has made allegations of an alleged sexual assault against the US singer.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Katy Perry rejects Ruby Rose's allegations of alleged sexual assault and calls them "categorically false".

The US singer's team speaks of unfounded and reckless accusations.

Actress Rose claims that the incident took place years ago in Melbourne, Australia, and was stressful for her. Show more

US singer and songwriter Katy Perry ("I Kissed a Girl") has vehemently denied allegations of alleged sexual assault made by Australian actress Ruby Rose.

In a statement released to US media, the singer's spokesperson wrote that Rose's allegations were "not only categorically false, but also dangerous, reckless lies".

It went on to say that the actress was known for making serious public allegations on social media against various people, which had been denied by them.

Alleged incident many years ago

Ruby Rose wrote on the social media platform Threads that the alleged assault took place in a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, when she was in her early twenties.

It had taken her almost two decades to speak out publicly. This shows how strong the effects of trauma and sexual violence can be, she explained.

Rose has been openly lesbian since the age of 13. She has starred in the TV series "Orange Is The New Black" and in films such as "John Wick: Chapter 2", "Pitch Perfect 3" and "Meg".

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their relationship public last year. The singer previously dated British actor Orlando Bloom. The two have a daughter.

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