Kaulitz brothers to host "Wetten, dass ...?" from December 5. Annette Riedl/dpa

What a TV sensation: the Tokio Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz will be the new faces of the TV classic "Wetten, dass...?", German media report. Their goal? To give the cult show a makeover.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tokio Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz are taking over as presenters of the ZDF cult show "Wetten, dass...?", as confirmed by ZDF and DWDL.de.

The line-up is intended to modernize the show without significantly changing the basic concept; the first episode with the brothers is scheduled for December 5.

The Kaulitz brothers have experience in music, podcasts, TV and streaming and are considered established personalities in the entertainment industry. Show more

The Kaulitz brothers, known from the band Tokio Hotel, will take over the hosting of the legendary ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?". This was hinted at by an Instagram post from the broadcaster, which got the rumor mill churning.

An eye-catching ZDF advertisement at Hamburg Central Station already caused a stir on Monday. This was followed shortly afterwards by an Instagram post featuring the twins, which further fueled speculation. The post humorously asked which TV formats the brothers could be seen in in the future, leaving room for speculation.

According to information from the German industry portal "DWDL ", it is now certain that Bill and Tom Kaulitz will succeed Thomas Gottschalk, who hosted the last show in November 2023. The brothers are set to give the show a makeover, although the concept will remain largely unchanged.

The first show with the Kaulitz brothers is scheduled for December 5, after they have completed their European tour with Tokio Hotel. They already expressed interest in hosting "Wetten, dass...?" in their podcast two years ago.

Successful musicians, podcasters and already have TV experience

The Kaulitz brothers are not only successful in the music industry, but are also firmly established in the entertainment industry. Their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" is one of the most successful in Germany, and their Netflix docusoap "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" is a hit.

They have also gained experience in traditional television, including on ProSieben and RTL. Although some formats were short-lived, they received awards such as the German Television Award. It remains to be seen how audiences will react to their new role at ZDF.

