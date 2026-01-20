The Kaulitz brothers will host the next edition of "Wetten, dass ...?". Annette Riedl/dpa

Musicians and podcasters Bill and Tom Kaulitz will host the next edition of "Wetten, dass...?" on ZDF. Their aim? To give the cult show a makeover.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tokio Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz will host the next edition of the ZDF cult show "Wetten, dass...?", as confirmed by ZDF and DWDL.de.

The line-up is intended to modernize the show without significantly changing the basic concept.

The Kaulitz brothers have experience in music, podcasts, TV and streaming and are considered established personalities in the entertainment industry.

The Kaulitz brothers, known from the band Tokio Hotel, will take over the next edition of the legendary ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?". This was confirmed by the broadcaster on Wednesday morning's "Morgenmagazin". The Magdeburg twins had already put an end to the rumor mill in the latest episode of their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood": "We will bring back "Wetten, dass...?" said Tom.

An eye-catching ZDF advertisement at Hamburg Central Station already caused a stir on Monday. This was followed shortly afterwards by an Instagram post featuring the twins, which further fueled speculation. The post humorously asked which TV formats the brothers could be seen in in the future, leaving room for speculation.

According to the Zwilligen, however, it is only about an edition of the long-running TV show that is to be broadcast at the end of the year, as the 36-year-old brothers made clear. They described the task entrusted to them as a dream and a huge honor that they could not say no to.

Successful musicians, podcasters and already experienced in TV

By hiring the Kaulitz brothers, ZDF could appeal more strongly to younger target groups in particular. Director Norbert Himmler has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to rejuvenate the channel's audience. The Kaulitz brothers are not only successful in the music industry with their band Tokio Hotel, but are also firmly established in the entertainment industry. Their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" is one of the most successful in Germany, and their Netflix docusoap "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" is a hit.

They have also gained experience in traditional television, including on ProSieben and RTL. Although some formats were short-lived, they received awards such as the German Television Award.

The show "Wetten, dass...?", which was launched in 1981, is one of ZDF's classics. After being discontinued in 2014, the format returned in 2021 with Thomas Gottschalk, who also hosted an annual edition in 2022 and 2023. For the Kaulitz brothers, it would be their first appearance as hosts of the traditional Saturday evening show.

