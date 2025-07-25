Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly are said to have had an extremely close relationship. Picture: imago images/Starface

Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne died last Tuesday. Now his daughter Kelly has spoken publicly for the first time - with an impressive sign of grief on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne , his daughter Kelly has spoken out publicly for the first time in an Instagram story.

In it, the 40-year-old quotes from the ballad "Changes" by Black Sabbath, her father's rock band.

The song, which was released in 1972, also has a personal meaning for Kelly Osbourne: in 2003, she released a cover version of it together with her father. Show more

Kelly Osbourne: "I'm so sad"

"I feel unhappy I am so sad. I've lost the best friend I ever had." In German: "I feel unhappy, I'm so sad. I've lost the best friend I ever had."

With these words from the song, Kelly Osbourne gave an insight into her current emotional state. She added the emoji of a broken red heart to the lyrics on a black background.

The song "Changes" was first published on Black Sabbath's fourth studio album and was originally inspired by drummer Bill Ward's separation from his wife.

Father and daughter sang "Changes" together

For Kelly Osbourne, however, the song "Changes" also has a personal meaning: in 2003, she released a cover version of it together with her father.

The father-daughter duet reached number one in the British charts and became the biggest success in Kelly Osbourne's music career to date. The Osbournes later performed the ballad together again and again.

Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne died last Tuesday at the age of 76. According to the family, his wife Sharon was with him, as were his six children - including his eldest daughter Kelly.

Just a few hours before her father passed away, Kelly Osbourne shared a video on Instagram showing her father having breakfast. It was probably the last public recording of the legendary British musician.

