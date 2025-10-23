The reality TV star was married to musician Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. (Archive image) Ian West/PA Wire/dpa

Kim Kardashian talks about mental stress during and after her marriage to Kanye West - and why she does everything she can to protect her children. Looking back, she makes a surprising confession.

Looking back, Kim Kardashian describes her marriage to Kanye West as psychologically stressful and speaks of a feeling like Stockholm syndrome.

She emphasizes that she wants to protect her children from her ex-husband's public behavior, which is sometimes considered extremely controversial.

Despite the separation, she finds her current relationship with West sad and difficult, as they have four children together.

In the new season of her reality series "The Kardashians", Kim Kardashian talks unusually openly about her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West and her mental health after the divorce. "I haven't had psoriasis since my divorce, and now it's just come back,"People magazine quotes the 45-year-old as saying. West has been putting her to the test again recently.

In an interview segment of the show, the mother of four was asked what goes through her mind when she observes her ex-husband's public behavior. "My poor children," she said according to People magazine on the set of her new series All's Fair, in which she can be seen alongside Glenn Close and Naomi Watts.

Scandalous rapper West has repeatedly attracted attention in the past for racist and anti-Semitic comments.

In May, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke revoked the visa of the US rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, following the release of his single "Heil Hitler".

Reality star: Must protect my children

Referring to her children North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (6), Kardashian continued: "They're going to learn things. They're going to grow up, they're going to see it. So my job as a mom is just to make sure that - the moment that behavior like that happens - they're protected."

Looking back on her relationship with West (48), to whom she was married from 2014 to 2021, Kardashian says, according to People magazine, that she often felt "like I was suffering from a little bit of Stockholm syndrome". She always tried to protect and help West. Stockholm syndrome describes a psychological phenomenon in which victims of hostage-taking, for example, develop positive feelings towards their perpetrators.

At the same time, Kardashian refuted the claim that she could simply turn her back on West. "That's not my reality."

After all, she and West have four children together. As for their relationship today, Kardashian said it was "so damn sad", according to the report.

