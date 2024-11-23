It was not certain in advance whether Charles (76) would be present together with Queen Camilla (77). In the end, she missed the Biel singing talent's show as she was unable to attend for health reasons.
The King always thanks the acts after the show, which he did not miss out on this year either. As pictures show, the monarch shook Nemo's hand and expressed his thanks in person.
Nemo, Elton John and James Bay were on the program
Nemo joins a number of artists who have already performed at this prestigious event. In the past, these have included big names such as Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992), Kylie Minogue (56), Robbie Williams (50), Lady Gaga (38) and Ed Sheeran (33).
This year's acts included Elton John (77) and David Furnish (62), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (45) and James Bay (34). The program also always includes comedy, dance and artistic performances.
The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year and is a major cultural event that is broadcast on television. The British royals who attend the event change every year. It was therefore an even greater honor that Nemo was able to perform in front of the King himself. Proceeds from the event will go to the Royal Variety Charity, of which King Charles III is patron.