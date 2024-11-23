Nemo meets King Charles III at the Royal Variety Performance. KEYSTONE/Hollie Adams/Pool Photo via AP

Nemo performed in front of King Charles III in London on Friday evening. The British head of state even congratulated the ESC star personally afterwards. Queen Camilla was unable to attend.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nemo performed at the Royal Variety Performance in London and received personal thanks from King Charles after the show.

Star-studded line-up: Nemo was joined on stage by the likes of Elton John, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay in an event in aid of the Royal Variety Charity.

The prestigious show, which is attended annually by other royals, will also be broadcast on television in December. Show more

What an honor: ESC star Nemo (25) was part of this year's line-up for the Royal Variety Performance in London, singing in front of the British King. British media had already confirmed in advance that the talented singer from Biel was on the program.

It was not certain in advance whether Charles (76) would be present together with Queen Camilla (77). In the end, she missed the Biel singing talent's show as she was unable to attend for health reasons.

The King always thanks the acts after the show, which he did not miss out on this year either. As pictures show, the monarch shook Nemo's hand and expressed his thanks in person.

Nemo, Elton John and James Bay were on the program

Nemo joins a number of artists who have already performed at this prestigious event. In the past, these have included big names such as Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992), Kylie Minogue (56), Robbie Williams (50), Lady Gaga (38) and Ed Sheeran (33).

This year's acts included Elton John (77) and David Furnish (62), Sophie Ellis-Bextor (45) and James Bay (34). The program also always includes comedy, dance and artistic performances.

The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year and is a major cultural event that is broadcast on television. The British royals who attend the event change every year. It was therefore an even greater honor that Nemo was able to perform in front of the King himself. Proceeds from the event will go to the Royal Variety Charity, of which King Charles III is patron.

It is not known when Nemo's performance will be shown on television. The British broadcaster ITV only said that a broadcast is planned for December.

More videos from the department