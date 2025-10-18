Swiss artist Kings Elliot is going on tour in Europe with her debut album "Born Blue" - and is leaving her favorites behind: four bunnies. But she still stays connected via babycam.

Carlotta Henggeler

Kings Elliot releases her debut album "Born Blue", in which she relentlessly addresses topics such as mental health and fragility.

The Swiss singer with English roots now feels more confident on stage.

On tour, she misses her four rabbits, which she watches via baby cam - for her, animals are spiritual companions and a symbol of gentleness and strength.

You can find all the information about Kings Elliot and her tour here.

Fragile, melancholy and brutally honest: the songs on Kings Elliot's debut album "Born Blue" get under your skin.

The Swiss artist with English roots speaks openly and directly in her lyrics. She deals with topics such as mental health and the feeling of being overwhelmed in an increasingly fast-paced, superficial world. In doing so, she turns her fragile inner self outwards - and lets her fans share her life and her most personal struggles up close.

In an interview with blue News, the 31-year-old explains that she reveals very personal things in her songs - and also sings about them on stage. Does that take courage? Kings Elliot: "Yes, but for me it's a must. I can't make music and go down this path without saying things as they are. I used to have to hide a bit. Now I can breathe again - that's brave!"

Kings Elliot lives in England with her partner and her Spirit Animals

Rabbits exert an almost magical attraction on Kings Elliot - they are her spirit animals. The singer is a big animal fan in general and worked in a pet store during the coronavirus crisis. However, she had to stop there because the animals were not treated well.

Kings Elliot about her four rabbits: "They are totally underestimated. Many people treat them badly, abandon them or lock them up. When I'm on tour, it breaks my heart - but I've installed a baby cam."

Find out in the video why Kings Elliot feels much more confident on stage today, how she deals with the stress of touring and which SOS tools help her in difficult moments.

