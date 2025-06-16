"The reason why I became a musician was and is the same: to be live on stage": Klaus Lage celebrates his 75th birthday today, Monday, June 16. Picture: IMAGO/Markus Klümper

Klaus Lage achieved a real evergreen in 1984 with "1000 und 1 Nacht (Zoom!)". Back then, he was in the premier league of German rock stars, but now the musician is taking things a lot easier.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "And it made 'Zoom!'": Klaus Lage achieved a real evergreen with "1000 und 1 Nacht (Zoom!)" in 1984.

Lage belonged to the premier league of German rock stars in the 1980s.

Klaus Lage, who shaped an entire generation with his song, is celebrating his 75th birthday today, Monday, June 16. Show more

It's one of those songs that you couldn't escape in the 1980s: "1000 und 1 Nacht (Zoom!)" and the accompanying album "Schweissperlen" (1984) shaped an entire generation - right up to the present day.

Rapper Jan Delay declared that the album was one of his favorite records: "I know this record is the uncoolest thing in the world, but these are just great songs," he once said in an interview.

Simply well-made songs beyond pop clichés and NDW excesses - that's what the name Klaus Lage stood for in the 1980s, when he played a decisive role in shaping the German-language rock-pop scene.

Lage, who celebrates his 75th birthday today, Monday, June 16, is still not a rock star, but a craftsman in the best sense of the word.

Born in 1950 in Soltau, Lower Saxony, he grew up listening to English rock, Little Richard, the Beatles and the Stones. But he always preferred to write lyrics in his mother tongue:

"You can simply express yourself better and more concretely in German," he said in an interview in 2020. Even if you then "can't cheat your way through the content" because the audience understands every word.

Klaus Lage: "'Zoom!' was a gag word"

Klaus Lage has always been more of an observer than a self-promoter, more of a storyteller than an entertainer. And his music career was anything but predetermined:

After leaving school, he trained as a wholesale merchant, but dropped out. At the age of 20, he moved to Berlin, where he worked as an educator and social worker in a children's home before starting to make music with the Berlin Rock Ensemble in the 1970s.

His final breakthrough - Lage's first solo single in 1978 was self-deprecatingly entitled "Alle ham's geschafft außer mir" - only came in his mid-30s.

Why did "1001 und 1 Nacht (Zoom!)" become his biggest hit? The unusual chorus certainly contributed to this: "I think the magic word for the whole song was also 'Zoom!

"We used to use that as a gag word when we wanted to express a kind of speed - like in the comics. Then you would say 'Zoom!"

In addition, the text is probably understandable for many people, said Lage: "I think that everyone has experienced this at some point - being close to someone and then suddenly getting to know them in a completely different way. I've experienced that too."

Klaus Lage wants to be "the best grandfather in the world"

Even though he has now made peace with the fact that he is repeatedly asked about the one song or even reduced to the hit, it should be made clear once again: Lage was by no means a one-hit wonder.

He landed further chart successes with "Mit meinen Augen", "Monopoli" and "Die Liebe bleibt", and wrote the song "Faust auf Faust" for the first movie "Tatort" in 1985 with Götz George as Inspector Schimanski.

He has now been making different music for several years: after forays into big band swing and jazz, Lage released a soul album, "Je wahrer die Liebe", in 2022. For Lage, the softer tones definitely have something to do with getting older.

He no longer wants to be a wild rock'n'roller: "I always find that a bit ridiculous". But there's one thing he definitely doesn't want to do without, even at 75:

"The reason I became a musician was and is the same: to be live on stage. And I'll do that as long as I can and as long as my voice keeps up. Age is then a minor matter," he said in an interview with the Kreiszeitung newspaper in 2023.

Accordingly, he has one wish above all others: "I want to stay healthy," hopes Lage. "And be the best grandfather in the world."

More videos from the department