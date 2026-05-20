Kylie Minogue reveals intimate details in new Netflix documentary Kylie Minogue is one of the most successful Australian artists of all time. Image: dpa Kylie's younger sister Dannii Minogue also has her say. She is a well-known actress and singer herself. Image: dpa Kylie Minogue reveals intimate details in new Netflix documentary Kylie Minogue is one of the most successful Australian artists of all time. Image: dpa Kylie's younger sister Dannii Minogue also has her say. She is a well-known actress and singer herself. Image: dpa

Never-before-seen footage, moving confessions and celebrity companions: the three-part documentary "Kylie" shows the Australian pop icon from a very personal side - and reveals a secret.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Australian pop star Kylie Minogue tells her story for the first time in a Netflix documentary - from her "Neighbors" beginnings to becoming a global star with over 80 million albums sold.

Particularly emotional: the 57-year-old speaks publicly for the first time about a second cancer in 2021, which she kept secret.

The three-part series shows unpublished archive material, private recordings and interviews with companions such as Nick Cave, Jason Donovan and sister Dannii Minogue.

Difficult chapters are also discussed: public criticism, self-doubt and the time when Kylie was mocked as a "singing budgerigar". Show more

More than four decades in the spotlight, global hits from "I Should Be So Lucky" to "Padam Padam" and millions of albums sold: Now Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue is telling her story for the first time in a major streaming documentary.

The three-part series has been running on Netflix since today and follows the singer on her journey from her beginnings as a soap actress to international superstar.

At the very end, she finally makes a second cancer public - Australian media spoke of a "shocking revelation".

The production contains previously unpublished archive material, private footage and many interviews with companions. The film was directed by Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Harte.

Cave: "Kylie is a force of nature"

"Kylie Minogue has reinvented herself time and time again", wrote Netflix about the project. The documentary sheds light on how she revolutionized pop music and became one of the most enduring icons in music history - with over 80 million records sold.

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Minogue's younger sister Dannii, ex-partner and fellow actor Jason Donovan and Australian musician Nick Cave are among those who have their say.

The two completely different artists are linked by a surprising and unforgettable collaboration: in 1995, Cave and Minogue recorded the world-famous ballad "Where the Wild Roses Grow" together. "Kylie is a force of nature," he enthuses in the documentary.

Minogue talks about her second bout with cancer

The Netflix documentary also sheds light on the singer's personal crises. For example, the 57-year-old speaks publicly for the first time about another cancer in 2021, which she has since overcome and which she dealt with in the very personal song 'Story'.

Back in 2005, Minogue announced that she had breast cancer and interrupted her world tour at the time. The diagnosis led to a worldwide wave of sympathy and triggered the so-called "Kylie effect" in her home country, as the number of breast cancer screenings increased massively.

Unlike back then, however, she was unable to tell the whole world about the disease when she was diagnosed for the second time, she reports in the documentary. She lost her voice several times.

Public criticism and a great love

The documentary also devotes space to the years of abuse in which Kylie was labeled a "singing budgie" with no depth or talent - especially at the beginning of her music career in the late 1980s.

At that time, she had become internationally known for her role as Charlene Robinson in the Australian TV series "Neighbors". The soap also starred Jason Donovan, with whom Kylie recorded the duet "Especially For You" in 1988.

Today, she is considered one of the most successful Australian artists of all time. "Life makes sense to me on stage," she says and tells us how much music has meant to her since she was a child.

"Kylie" is a very personal and intimate documentary and shows the woman behind the super hits. It is about dealing with public criticism, personal loss and illness, but also about a life in the spotlight and self-doubt.

And it's about a great love: she tearfully talks about her relationship with the frontman of the legendary Australian band INXS, Michael Hutchence (1960 to 1997).

She confesses that she is probably still looking for a man like him - but has never found him.

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