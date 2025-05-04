Lady Gaga gives free mega show at the Copacabana - Gallery The free concert was organized by the city administration. Image: dpa The US singer had had to cancel a concert in Rio in 2017 for health reasons. Image: dpa According to the city council, the show also attracted around 500,000 tourists to Rio. Image: dpa The concert in Rio had been billed as the biggest in Gaga's career. Image: dpa The first fans of Lady Gaga had already arrived at the Copacabana on the eve of the concert to secure a good spot. Image: dpa Lady Gaga gives free mega show at the Copacabana - Gallery The free concert was organized by the city administration. Image: dpa The US singer had had to cancel a concert in Rio in 2017 for health reasons. Image: dpa According to the city council, the show also attracted around 500,000 tourists to Rio. Image: dpa The concert in Rio had been billed as the biggest in Gaga's career. Image: dpa The first fans of Lady Gaga had already arrived at the Copacabana on the eve of the concert to secure a good spot. Image: dpa

The US singer gets emotional in front of an estimated 2.1 million spectators on the famous beach in Rio. The concert is considered the biggest of her career. The city attracts far more tourists than expected.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lady Gaga wowed a record audience of 2.1 million people with a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The show was part of the city's "Todo Mundo no Rio" concert series.

The event attracted around 500,000 tourists and is expected to bring in the equivalent of around 87 million francs for the city. Show more

Lady Gaga thrilled an audience of millions with a free concert in Rio de Janeiro. The US singer performed in front of 2.1 million people on the legendary Copacabana beach on Saturday evening (local time), according to the city administration.

"It is a great honor to be here with you tonight. My heart is full. I feel happy, proud and deeply grateful," said Lady Gaga (39) on stage from a kind of balcony decorated with a Brazilian flag. "Thank you, Brazil. I love you forever". The concert in Rio was billed as the biggest of her career.

The concert, which lasted around two hours, was part of the "Todo Mundo no Rio" (All the World in Rio) series, with which the city council brings international stars to the coastal metropolis. Lady Gaga ("Abracadabra") had canceled a planned performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in 2017 for health reasons. The Brazilians had been waiting more than ten years for her since her last appearance in the South American country, she said. She would give her all at the show.

Superstar Madonna also sends kisses to Brazil

The first Lady Gaga fans had already arrived at Copacabana on the evening before the concert to secure a good spot. Around 4800 police officers were on duty. According to the city council, the show attracted around 500,000 tourists to Rio, more than twice as many as expected. Rio's authorities expected the metropolis to generate revenue of 600 million real (around 87 million Swiss francs).

Last year, superstar Madonna performed in front of 1.6 million people on Copacabana Beach. It was the conclusion of her world tour "The Celebration Tour", with which the pop icon celebrated 40 years of her career. On the day of Lady Gaga's performance, the "Queen of Pop" wanted to commemorate her own concert in Rio. She posted a video clip of the concert and wrote: "Kisses to Brazil!".