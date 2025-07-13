The organizers of the Openair Frauenfeld draw a positive balance. Despite over 100,000 guests, the festival was not sold out. What effect does this have on the overall festival experience? blue News asked on site.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Openair Frauenfeld 2025 attracted 102,000 visitors.

New attractions such as additional stages, a VIP motel and the walk-on Main Stage for the first time shaped the festival experience.

The OAF was not sold out. blue News asked visitors what effect this had on the experience on site. Show more

Openair Frauenfeld 2025 is history. From July 10 to 12, the festival attracted 102,000 visitors to the Grosse Allmend with an international line-up. The largest hip hop festival in Europe came to an end on Sunday in pleasant summer temperatures.

The festival drew a positive balance in a press release. The numerous innovations were well received: The two new stages, the casino, the rooftop club and the exclusive VIP motel quickly became crowd-pullers. The Main Stage, which was accessible for the first time, offered guests a special concert experience in close proximity to the performing artists.

In the Clubville, people partied on seven floors until the early hours of the morning, while the camping and glamping areas scored points with their family atmosphere and high quality of stay, according to the organizers.

Generous space

A diverse range of food and beverages, numerous lifestyle attractions and sponsor activations rounded off the overall experience.

Despite over 100,000 guests, Openair Frauenfeld was not sold out. In comparison: Openair Frauenfeld 2024 had around 160,000 visitors.

Accordingly, the space available on site for individual visitors was more generous than in other years: Fewer people camped out and the queue for the showers was shorter.

How does this affect the overall festival experience? blue News asked on site. You can see the results in the video.

Video on the topic