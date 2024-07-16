The Wendlers are then a foursome - no nanny involved
Laura Müller and Michael Wendler already have a boy together: son Rome Aston, who was born last summer.
At the time, the new mom wrote on Instagram: "With the birth of your own child, you are blessed with the most beautiful gift in the universe."
The Wendlers don't have a nanny, Laura Müller wrote on social media: "I knew from the start that when I had a baby, he would only be in my care. He only stays with us, exclusively. He's always with us."