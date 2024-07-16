Laura Müller and Michael Wendler on the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" in March 2020. Müller danced along as a contestant. imago images/Revierfoto

Great news from the Wendler family: pop singer Michael Wendler and wife Laura Müller are looking forward to their second child together. They announced the news on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop singer Michael Wendler and his wife Laura Müller announce baby number two on social media.

Just under a year after the birth of their first son Rome Aston Wendler, the Wendlers announce the happy baby news on social media.

Laura Müller posts on Instagram: "Our second happiness is on the way 🤍🤍🤍🤍 You are already infinitely loved...". Show more

The family of pop star Michael Wendler (52) and his wife Laura Müller (23) is growing.

With a sweet post on Instagram, OnlyFans model Laura Müller announces the happy news of baby number two - one year after the birth of baby Rome Aston Wendler.

Laura Müller writes about her post with Michael Wendler, both beaming and holding a cuddly teddy bear up to the camera:

"Our second happiness is on the way 🤍🤍🤍🤍 You are already loved endlessly..."

The Wendlers are then a foursome - no nanny involved

Laura Müller and Michael Wendler already have a boy together: son Rome Aston, who was born last summer.

At the time, the new mom wrote on Instagram: "With the birth of your own child, you are blessed with the most beautiful gift in the universe."

The Wendlers don't have a nanny, Laura Müller wrote on social media: "I knew from the start that when I had a baby, he would only be in my care. He only stays with us, exclusively. He's always with us."

