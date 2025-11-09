Nek: "We Italians carry a great musical heritage with us. Luciano Pavarotti was the symbol of Italy. Today it's bands like Måneskin that represent Italy internationally with a completely different style." zVG

Italo star Nek comes to Switzerland - and talks about his global hit "Laura non c'è": the singer will be on stage in Zurich and Bern in April 2026 - with lots of energy, emotion and old and new hits. In this interview, he reveals that "Laura" exists - but in a different way than many people think.

What can your fans expect at your concerts in Switzerland?

Lots of energy, lots of power! I'll be playing all my hits - songs that people know and can sing along with me. That's my goal: two concerts full of power and emotion. I hope to get the same energy back from the audience.

Do you feel differences depending on which country you are performing in?

My aim is to create the same feeling everywhere - a united audience. Whether in Switzerland, Sweden or South America, I want the same warmth. It's always been like that. Only in northern Europe are people a little more reserved - my job then is to make them a little more "cheeky".

Your bestselling hit "Laura non c'è" was released in 1997. What has changed most in the music world since then?

Today there is less room for melodies - they still exist, but the focus has shifted. My 15-year-old daughter listens to trap, for example. This music is structurally much more complex than the songs I write - it lives more from rhythm and word flow. Trap works with "bars" and syncopated beats to convey emotions. But I believe that pop is the root of all music genres - including rap and trap. The biggest difference today: less melody, more rhythm and often more provocative lyrics to address things without filters. That's a big difference to the music I grew up with.

Do you like the trap music your daughter listens to?

Like might be too much to say. I'm a musician, I listen to everything - including trap. But it's not my favorite style. I'm a nostalgic person, influenced by a different musical upbringing. Nevertheless, I think you should listen to everything - that's part of making music.

Why is Italian music so popular worldwide?

Because the musical culture originated in Italy! The "bel canto" comes from Italy - and is appreciated all over the world. We Italians carry a great musical heritage with us. Luciano Pavarotti was the symbol of Italy. Today it's bands like Måneskin that represent Italy internationally with a completely different style. And of course artists like Eros Ramazzotti, Umberto Tozzi or Laura Pausini. It's nice to know that Italy is not only known for good food and fashion - but also for its music.

Touring is very physically and mentally demanding. How do you keep fit?

I keep myself in shape, I do a lot of sport. The mind has to know that it is realizing a dream - that saves half the effort. Knowing that people in Belgium, France, Germany or Switzerland want to listen to my music is a huge privilege. It fulfills me. Of course you have to stay physically fit - you travel a lot, spend two hours on stage, meet fans. It's important to have energy off stage too, to enjoy the moment. Being able to travel and do what you love - that's a gift.

How does it feel to sing "Laura non c'è" today?

Almost like back in 1997 - perhaps with even more enthusiasm than before!

Why?

Because people who were teenagers back then are now also coming - and they are bringing their children with them. So the enthusiasm is passed on. Today I see 14-year-olds singing along to the song as if it had always been part of their lives. That shows me that the work is bearing fruit. The song has really stayed with people.

Do you have a ritual before a performance?

I cross myself. That helps me to send my good intentions up. When you go on stage, you never know what's going to happen - it's always a leap into the unknown. The audience reacts to what you give. You might forget a lyric, something might go wrong - but that's part of it. Live is live, and that's the beauty of it.

And now the big question: does Laura really exist?

Yes, the person did exist - she just wasn't called Laura. I chose this name because it sounds more musical.

Did you leave out her real name to protect her?

Exactly. It was a way of preserving her privacy - and "Laura" just fitted.

How difficult is it to go on tour and leave your family behind?

Of course I would love to have my family with me all the time. But they know that I'm doing what I love - that makes them happy. They come to visit me from time to time, and when we see each other again, it's even better. My daughter goes to school, so she can't always come with me. But that's okay - we find our moments together.

