The 26-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter is causing a stir with her new album. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover shows the singer kneeling, at the mercy of a man. Ironic - but many see it as a trivialization of patriarchal violence.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover is causing criticism. The singer kneels in front of a man who grabs her hair. Fans see this as a glorification of patriarchal violence.

Carpenter's style thrives on ironic play with femininity clichés, but this time the provocation doesn't work as usual.

Her family also causes a stir: Carpenter is the niece of Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson - and a prominent Scientology donor. Show more

She was the pop girl of the moment. After her album "Short n' Sweet", which she released in 2024, won her two Grammys and was accompanied by a world tour of the same name, Sabrina Carpenter (26) recently announced her next album. "Man's Best Friend" will be released on August 29.

However, the announcement has already caused criticism - mainly because of the provocative album cover. On it, the singer is kneeling on the floor, wearing a short black dress and high heels. Her mouth is slightly open.

The body of a person in dark clothing, presumably a man, can be seen at the edge of the picture. He is reaching into her hair and clutching it tightly.

Comments pile up under the picture. "Is this satire?" fans ask. "Why are we comparing ourselves to dogs?", fans comment, and "The cover makes me feel uncomfortable".

And again and again you read: "Girl, get up!". She is accused of not only depicting patriarchal oppression, but also of staging it as something aesthetic.

Playing with stereotypes and exaggerated clichés

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her play with feminine stereotypes and exaggerated clichés of "girlyness". It is precisely this ambiguity that makes her the pop icon of a new generation for many.

Carpenter probably also wanted to be satirical with the album cover. But at a time when singer and producer Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is on trial because he is accused of sexual and physical assault, the image seems more disturbing than pointed.

On the album cover of "A Man's Best Friend", Carpenter appears to be on a leash - as if she were a dog. Screenshot Instagram

But Sabrina Carpenter is not only making waves with her album cover. A well-known family member is also causing a stir.

Carpenter is the niece of Nancy Cartwright - the voice of Bart Simpsons from "The Simpsons". Sabrina's father, David Carpenter, is Nancy Cartwright's stepbrother.

Although the connection has long been known, it always comes as a surprise when new fans discover the relationship. Cartwright has been voicing Bart for over 30 years. Maggie Simpson, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders and Nelson Muntz are also all credited to her.

Cartwright is also a big Scientology donor. She is also known as a long-time supporter of the controversial Scientology organization. According to reports, she has already donated over 20 million dollars (around 16.2 million francs).

Nancy Cartwright herself has already commented on her famous niece: "It's crazy, isn't it? You've known me for years as this 10-year-old cartoon voice - and then suddenly you find out I'm related to such a superstar!" she said in a TikTok video.

