On Sunday evening, singer Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel another concert at short notice due to illness. Picture: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

In June, Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel two concerts due to severe pain. Shortly afterwards, the singer announced: "Slowly getting back on track". Now there has apparently been another medical emergency.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last June, Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel two concerts due to severe pain.

A short time later, the 33-year-old singer posted on her Instagram account: "Slowly getting back on track."

Now there was apparently another medical emergency yesterday, Sunday, which led to another concert being canceled. Show more

Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel another concert on her current tour at short notice yesterday Sunday evening.

The 33-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform at the Ansbach Open festival in Bavaria.

"Unfortunately, Lena unexpectedly had a medical emergency today and had to cancel the performance with a heavy heart. She is undergoing medical treatment," the festival organizers wrote on their Instagram account.

Lena Meyer-Landrut already had to cancel two concerts in June for health reasons. At the time, it was reported that the singer had abdominal cramps and kidney pain and had to be treated in hospital.

Meyer-Landrut: "A few days break and rest were necessary"

Lena Meyer-Landrut later reported back on Instagram: "Slowly getting back on track. A few days break and rest were necessary."

The singer, who is currently on tour with her new album "Loyal To Myself", then thanked her fans for their recovery wishes.

The singer only continued her tour last Saturday - even though she only feels "70 percent" healthy. She wrote on Instagram: "You can't imagine how happy I am to be back for you and to celebrate with you."

It is currently still unclear how Lena Meyer-Landrut's tour will continue. Her next concert is scheduled for tonight in Regensburg.

According to the promoter's website, this has not yet been canceled and there is also no information on the singer's Instagram account as to whether tonight's performance can take place.

More videos from the department