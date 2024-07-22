Medical emergencyLena Meyer-Landrut has to cancel another performance
Bruno Bötschi
22.7.2024
In June, Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel two concerts due to severe pain. Shortly afterwards, the singer announced: "Slowly getting back on track". Now there has apparently been another medical emergency.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Last June, Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel two concerts due to severe pain.
A short time later, the 33-year-old singer posted on her Instagram account: "Slowly getting back on track."
Now there was apparently another medical emergency yesterday, Sunday, which led to another concert being canceled.
Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel another concert on her current tour at short notice yesterday Sunday evening.
The 33-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform at the Ansbach Open festival in Bavaria.
"Unfortunately, Lena unexpectedly had a medical emergency today and had to cancel the performance with a heavy heart. She is undergoing medical treatment," the festival organizers wrote on their Instagram account.
The singer only continued her tour last Saturday - even though she only feels "70 percent" healthy. She wrote on Instagram: "You can't imagine how happy I am to be back for you and to celebrate with you."
It is currently still unclear how Lena Meyer-Landrut's tour will continue. Her next concert is scheduled for tonight in Regensburg.
According to the promoter's website, this has not yet been canceled and there is also no information on the singer's Instagram account as to whether tonight's performance can take place.