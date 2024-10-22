New investigations now reveal details of the circumstances of his death. Payne is said to have taken a drug cocktail beforehand.
According to various Argentinian media outlets, the singer had traces of various drugs in his system at the time of his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. As the British "Daily Mail" reports, it was a dangerous mixture of cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack and pink cocaine.
Benzodiazepines, which are often prescribed for anxiety disorders, have a calming effect, while cocaine and crack cocaine have a strong stimulating effect.
The discovery of pink cocaine, a popular party drug, is particularly alarming. Pink cocaine is a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA. This combination of stimulants and mind-expanding substances can lead to severe hallucinations, confusion and loss of control.
Ketamine is a synthetic narcotic that often leads to intense waking dreams, while methamphetamine has a strong stimulant effect and MDMA causes euphoric states.
This dangerous mix of drugs may have played a significant role in Payne's fatal fall, as it likely severely impaired his cognition and motor skills. The former One Direction star, who has repeatedly struggled with personal problems and drug abuse in recent years, fell into a fatal tailspin that cost him his life.