Liam Payne took a drug cocktail before his fatal balcony fall in Buenos Aires. Keystone/Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

One Direction star Liam Payne died last week after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires. New details now reveal that a cocktail of drugs, including pink cocaine, may have caused the accident.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Investigations revealed that Payne was under the influence of a drug cocktail, including pink cocaine, at the time of his death.

The drug mix, which included hallucinogenic and stimulant substances, may have led to confusion and loss of control, which could have caused the fall. Show more

For days, millions of One Direction fans have been mourning the tragic death of Liam Payne (†31). The former singer of the globally successful boy band died last Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

New investigations now reveal details of the circumstances of his death. Payne is said to have taken a drug cocktail beforehand.

Payne is said to have taken pink cocaine

According to various Argentinian media outlets, the singer had traces of various drugs in his system at the time of his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. As the British "Daily Mail" reports, it was a dangerous mixture of cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack and pink cocaine.

Benzodiazepines, which are often prescribed for anxiety disorders, have a calming effect, while cocaine and crack cocaine have a strong stimulating effect.

The discovery of pink cocaine, a popular party drug, is particularly alarming. Pink cocaine is a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA. This combination of stimulants and mind-expanding substances can lead to severe hallucinations, confusion and loss of control.

Ketamine is a synthetic narcotic that often leads to intense waking dreams, while methamphetamine has a strong stimulant effect and MDMA causes euphoric states.

This dangerous mix of drugs may have played a significant role in Payne's fatal fall, as it likely severely impaired his cognition and motor skills. The former One Direction star, who has repeatedly struggled with personal problems and drug abuse in recent years, fell into a fatal tailspin that cost him his life.

More videos from the department