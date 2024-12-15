Pop singer Linda Fäh mourns the death of her grandmother, who died at the end of November at the age of 100. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

After a turbulent Advent season last year, Linda Fäh is more emotional than usual this year. This has a sad background: the singer's grandmother died a few weeks ago.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Linda Fäh is currently experiencing an extremely emotional time.

At the end of November, the pop singer's grandmother died at the age of 100.

"Mamä", as the 37-year-old called her grandmother, was like a second mother to the 37-year-old singer and her siblings. Show more

Linda Fäh loves Christmas. This year, however, the pop singer is taking a quieter approach to the Advent season than in previous years.

This has a sad background, as the 37-year-old now reveals in "Glückspost ": At the end of November, Fäh had to say goodbye to her grandmother forever.

"Mamä", as the singer called her grandmother, was like a second mother to her and her siblings.

Fäh's grandmother turned 100 years old

Due to the death of her grandmother, who turned 100, she is currently more emotional than usual, says Fäh. She is therefore glad that she doesn't have to set the mood on stage every third evening at the moment.

The singer's next concert will not take place until March 2025, according to the artist's website.

During the more than 20 years that the 2009 Miss Switzerland lived with her parents in Benken, St. Gallen, next door to her grandparents, Linda Fäh saw her mom almost every day.

The Fähs always celebrate Christmas together

The Fäh family always celebrated Christmas together. "Even when Mamä was in an old people's home and in a wheelchair, we always brought her to us," Linda Fäh tells "Glückspost".

The singer rented a minibus to pick her grandmother up from the home and bring her back again - usually late at night. "Mäma always wanted to be the last one home."

Fäh is now preparing for the coming Christmas to be more emotional than usual. "But we will also laugh and certainly sing for Mamä," says Linda Fäh in the "Glückspost".

