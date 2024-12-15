Linda Fäh loves Christmas. This year, however, the pop singer is taking a quieter approach to the Advent season than in previous years.
This has a sad background, as the 37-year-old now reveals in "Glückspost ": At the end of November, Fäh had to say goodbye to her grandmother forever.
"Mamä", as the singer called her grandmother, was like a second mother to her and her siblings.
Fäh's grandmother turned 100 years old
Due to the death of her grandmother, who turned 100, she is currently more emotional than usual, says Fäh. She is therefore glad that she doesn't have to set the mood on stage every third evening at the moment.