Linkin Park was actually due to play a concert in Bern on June 20. However, the gig was canceled four hours before it was due to start. The reason: a band member fell ill, as they announced on Instagram at the time.
They continued: "We've always loved Switzerland and we were so looking forward to the gig. We don't take cancellations lightly and apologize to the fans".
Some of them were already outside the concert venue, others were probably already on their way to the Swiss capital when the cancellation was announced. A total of around 30,000 people were expected to attend the rock concert.
Linkin Park comes to Zurich
However, it has now been announced that the concert will be rescheduled. On June 30, 2026 in Zurich, at the Letzigrund. The tickets remain valid.
Bern ticket holders will therefore have the opportunity to order tickets for the event before anyone else. This should be possible from next Monday. Those affected will receive further details by e-mail.