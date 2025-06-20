Emily Armstrong from the band Linkin Park 2024 at a concert in Hamburg (Photo: Archive) Christian Charisius/dpa

The Linkin Park concert in Bern on Friday evening has been canceled. The reason: a band member fell ill.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Disappointment among the fans: the Bern concert by the rock band Linkin Park was canceled at short notice.

Four hours before the start, the band announced that one member had fallen ill.

The concert is to be rescheduled as part of the 2026 European tour. Show more

The Linkin Park concert was actually due to take place in Bern on Friday evening. However, the gig has now been canceled at short notice. The reason: a band member fell ill, as they announced on Instagram.

They continued: "We've always loved Switzerland and we were so looking forward to the gig. We don't take cancellations lightly and apologize to the fans".

Some of them were already outside the concert venue, others were probably already on their way to the Swiss capital when the cancellation was announced just four hours before the concert was due to start. A total of around 30,000 people were expected to attend the rock concert.

The Linkin Park concert in Bern was canceled at short notice. Screenshot Instagram

Fans who wanted to see the alternative rock group this Friday at the Bernexpo site would get their money's worth next year: The concert is to be rescheduled as part of the 2026 European tour.

blue News reader Maria Z. writes: "I think it's because of the location. Pink already had to cancel at short notice in 2024 due to illness."

The support band also commented on the canceled concert in Switzerland. They wrote on Instagram: "Zurich - if we can set up somewhere, please contact us. We want to do everything we can to play for our fans."

The support band still wants to play a concert somewhere. Screenshot Instagram

