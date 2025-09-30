Lola Young made her breakthrough in a short space of time. sda

Lola Young made her international breakthrough with her hit "Messy" and is now performing on the big festival stages. During her latest performance, however, she had a breakdown.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lola Young made her breakthrough in the international music world in a short space of time, driven by her viral hit "Messy" and major stage appearances

Despite her success, the young singer openly struggles with mental illnesses such as schizoaffective disorder and ADHD, which continues to affect her career.

Most recently, she collapsed on stage during a concert in New York and had to cancel performances, causing concern among her fans. Show more

From literally nothing, she catapulted herself to the top: today, Lola Young headlines the biggest festival stages, collaborates with stars from the international music world - and Billie Eilish even invited her to open her entire tour. What others have laboriously built up over decades, Young achieved in just a few years.

Young grew up in a musical family in Beckenham in south London. Her mother is English, her stepfather has Jamaican-Chinese roots and was a professional bass player. So rhythm is in her blood.

Her mother encouraged her to learn the piano at an early age and she later taught herself to play the guitar. She discovered her passion for music and songwriting at the age of eleven and had her first gigs in pubs at the age of 13.

Lola Young at her concert at the Gurtenfestival in Bern in the summer. blue News

She later attended the renowned Brit School in London, a school for up-and-coming talent, and won a national open mic competition at the age of 13.

It was during her time at the Brit School that she attracted the attention of her current managers Nick Shymansky and Nick Huggett - the two who once helped shape the careers of Amy Winehouse and Adele. They discovered her talent at local gigs and open mic evenings, and shortly afterwards she was signed to Island Records.

Diagnosis: schizoaffective disorder and ADHD

When her hit song "Messy" was finally released last year, the 24-year-old suddenly became famous. The viral hit spread rapidly, particularly on social media, especially on TikTok. Stars such as Sofia Richie, Reese Witherspoon and Kylie Jenner then danced to the song on social media, further increasing its popularity.

Lola Young sings about body image, sexuality, narcissistic men - and the chaos of her own head. At 17, she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and later with severe ADHD.

She told The Telegraph at the time: "It runs in my family - my paternal uncle had schizophrenia and my mother's brother had depression, and they both died."

Young takes medication for her illness as soon as she senses that an episode is imminent. Sometimes, however, she has no control and is surprised by it herself, she told The Telegraph.

She explained: "Imagine a bottle overflowing. At some point it's impossible to put the lid back on because it's just been shaken far too much." She openly explained that her manic episodes can sometimes last up to a month, preventing her from performing and sleeping.

"It was actually horrible"

Although Young speaks openly about her struggles, she continues to perform confidently on the big stages - experiencing both the good and the difficult sides of her success.

Young's fame has catapulted her into the limelight - and at the same time has demanded that she hold her own. At the Coachella Festival, she ran off stage to vomit because of the 40 degree heat, then came back and finished her set.

However, she took the situation with humor at the time and later joked on social media: "That's not me playing my first Coachella and gagging and puking the whole time."

At Wembley, a faulty in-ear device left her stranded in the middle of "Messy". She cried. The footage did the rounds. "It was actually awful, but I think it turned out to be a damn good video," she tells Elle.

"I couldn't hear the music because the transmitter wouldn't connect. I had to take the earpiece out and the echo threw me completely off. But I caught it again. I've been performing for a long time - I wasn't about to walk off stage. That's my attitude. Things aren't always going to be perfect," she continues.

Breakdown on stage

And then, of course, there is always discussion about her appearance or her behavior. Time and time again, Young is labeled as "too much" because of her style - a backlash against the mainstream dominant "clean girl" aesthetic.

She has also been accused of being "ungrateful" for not smiling at her Brit Award nomination and even of being a "Nepo baby" - her great-aunt is the "Grüffelo" author Julia Donaldson.

Now the question arises: can't that be too much? Finally, on September 27, the shock: Lola Young collapses in the middle of the stage during a performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York, as reported by "People".

Several videos show her taking a few steps backwards and finally collapsing. Employees then surround her and carry her off the stage.

It is not yet known what exactly triggered the incident. On Saturday evening, Young announced in an Instagram story that she was feeling better. However, she canceled her next concert, which was to have taken place on Sunday in Columbia, Maryland. Young did not give a specific reason for her collapse or for the cancellation. Her management also gave no information when asked by the "New York Times".

Below Young's statement, her fans expressed their concern. "Take care", "we love you", "you don't owe anyone anything" or "take your time" are some of the comments.

Concerts canceled

At the beginning of her set, Young said that she had had "a difficult few days". She also noted: "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't go on, but you know what, today I woke up and made the decision to come here."

On September 26 - a day before the incident - the artist on stage canceled her performance at the "We Can Survive" concert. After the concert was canceled on Friday, however, her manager Nick Shymansky released a statement on social media, as reported by "Billboard": "Lola is very open about her mental health, and there are very rare days when my team and I have to take action to ensure her safety," Shymansky wrote

Young is an "incredible person" and always takes her fans, her career and her performances very seriously, Shymansky continued. He apologized to the fans for the inconvenience.