It is well known: Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen like to flirt with relationship rumors. Now the pop singer from Schwyz has once again fueled the rumors herself - with a post on Instagram.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen have been rumored to be in a love affair for some time now.

Now the pop singer from Schwyz has once again fueled the rumors herself - with an extremely affectionate birthday post on Instagram.

The last sentence in Egli's post in particular made some fans' hearts beat much faster than normal: "I'm looking forward to everything we'll experience together." Show more

Both have been single for years. Despite this, people are still wondering whether there might be something going on between them after all.

We're talking about Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen, who are always seen getting close on stage.

Now the Schwyz pop singer has once again fueled the rumor mill herself - with an extremely affectionate post on Instagram.

Egli wishes Silbereisen a happy birthday

"My dear Florian, I wish you all the best on earth for your birthday. May the new year of your life be full of love, happiness and musical highlights."

He continued: "I look forward to everything we will experience together. From the bottom of my heart. Your Beatrice."

With these words, Egli congratulated Silbereisen on his 44th birthday on Instagram and posted several pictures showing the duo performing together on stage.

"Do we have a new pop couple?"

The first picture in the Instagram post, showing Florian Silbereisen hugging Beatrice Egli from behind, looks so intimate that fans are almost unable to contain their excitement - and probably because some of them are hoping for more than just a duet on stage.

"Do we have a new pop couple?" asks one follower. "You guys are just great," writes another, while a third fan notes: "I hope there's a 'That's all we know'."

But there are also fans who have long since realized what is being "played": "Again material for the tabloids."

