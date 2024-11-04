  1. Residential Customers
Troubled times at RTL format Loredana is kicked out of "DSDS" and replaced by porn star

Carlotta Henggeler

4.11.2024

The old "DSDS" jury: Beatrice Egli, Loredana, Pietro Lombardi and Dieter Bohlen (from left to right).
RTL

Troubled times at "DSDS": After juror Pietro Lombardi was replaced by Bushido, Swiss singer Loredana is also to be kicked off the RTL casting show and replaced by ex-porn star Mia Julia.

04.11.2024, 11:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There's a bang at "DSDS". After juror Pietro Lombardi was replaced by rapper Bushido following his XXL dispute, the next flying change is set to take place.
  • This time it concerns the Swiss juror Loredana.
  • She is to be replaced by ex-porn star Mia Julia.
Show more

Troubled times at the current "DSDS" season. After juror Pietro Lombardi is replaced by rapper Bushido, someone has to leave the jury panel again.

This time it's Swiss rapper Loredana, reports "Bild.de". The Lucerne native will be replaced by ex-porn star Mia Julia.

The new personnel decision at "DSDS" has to do with the fact that RTL wants to address and win over a new target group.

The signing of Mia Julia would be a smart move for the broadcaster for various reasons. The singer has been attracting a predominantly young, female audience to her performances for years - a target group that is not only attracted by her open and likeable manner, but also by the real-life topics.

"Very bad for me"That's why Loredana wasn't in the "DSDS" recall

Mia Julia has consistently followed her path

Mia Julia could be a real asset to the "DSDS" jury. The singer knows the often rocky road of an unknown artist who has to assert herself in the music world against all odds. Before she first appeared on the Ballermann in 2012 and became a celebrated Mallorca star, she was a successful porn actress.

However, the Bavarian-born actress emphasizes that she always followed her own style and only did things that she liked herself. She explains to Bild.de: "My recipe was: I didn't shoot any smut and only did things that I liked."

With her story and determination, she could be a valuable inspiration to young talents and add an authentic perspective to the jury.

