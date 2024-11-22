In their podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni", pop star Luca Hänni and wife Christina chatted freshly and freely about their lives. Sometimes it was about their everyday family life with their baby, sometimes about their careers.
In recent months, they have given their fans weekly insights into their private lives, especially after the birth of their daughter in June.
Now the fun is over, as they reveal in their latest podcast episode, as reported by "bunte.de".
Insight into family life
In the 35 episodes so far, the Hännis have shared personal experiences, including the birth of their daughter, which Luca describes as the most significant event of his life.
They spoke openly about the challenges of being parents and emphasized the importance of protecting their daughter's privacy by not making her name public.
Episode is titled "guilty conscience"
The latest episode, which was released on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday, is entitled "Bad Conscience" and is only five minutes long.
In this short episode, Luca and Christina announce that they have to take a break. Luca explains that he has just returned from professional projects in Munich and Cologne, while Christina was in Thun looking after her daughter.
This is why the Hännis are taking a break
The coming weeks will be very busy for the couple professionally, which is why they have decided to suspend the podcast for two weeks.