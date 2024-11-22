Luca and Christina Hänni are suspending their podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni" for two weeks as they are both very busy at work. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Luca and Christina Hänni surprise their listeners by announcing a break from their podcast. The two explain the reasons for this decision and give an outlook on their upcoming projects.

The singer is in poor health and Christina Hänni is looking after her daughter in Thun while he commutes between Munich and Cologne.

After three suspended episodes, the Hännis plan to return in December with renewed energy and lots of topics, while Christina will be appearing on the RTL show "Eltons 12" at the same time. Show more

In their podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni", pop star Luca Hänni and wife Christina chatted freshly and freely about their lives. Sometimes it was about their everyday family life with their baby, sometimes about their careers.

In recent months, they have given their fans weekly insights into their private lives, especially after the birth of their daughter in June.

Now the fun is over, as they reveal in their latest podcast episode, as reported by "bunte.de".

Insight into family life

In the 35 episodes so far, the Hännis have shared personal experiences, including the birth of their daughter, which Luca describes as the most significant event of his life.

They spoke openly about the challenges of being parents and emphasized the importance of protecting their daughter's privacy by not making her name public.

Episode is titled "guilty conscience"

The latest episode, which was released on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday, is entitled "Bad Conscience" and is only five minutes long.

In this short episode, Luca and Christina announce that they have to take a break. Luca explains that he has just returned from professional projects in Munich and Cologne, while Christina was in Thun looking after her daughter.

This is why the Hännis are taking a break

The coming weeks will be very busy for the couple professionally, which is why they have decided to suspend the podcast for two weeks.

Luca apologizes to the listeners and explains that they don't have anyone to look after their daughter at the moment. He is also in poor health, which makes the situation even more difficult.

Plans for the future

Christina adds that they have to "pull the handbrake" at the moment to give themselves a breather. After three suspended episodes, they plan to return with new energy and lots of topics.

The fall is an intense TV season for both of them, as they are involved in several TV projects. Christina will appear in the new RTL show "Eltons 12", among others.

Luca says goodbye with the words that he has a guilty conscience but now has to do the laundry.

Christina thanks her loyal listeners and is looking forward to returning in December with new episodes.

