Between dance scenes, garage trips and time travel: The final filming for the movie "Ewigi Liebi" is underway in Zurich. Alongside Susanne Kunz and Pasquale Aleardi, Luca Hänni is also appearing in front of the camera for the first time.

Vania Spescha

The successful Swiss musical "Ewigi Liebi" is being filmed.

In 30 days of filming, director Pierre Monnard gives the love story a new twist.

The leading roles are played by Susanne Kunz, Pasquale Aleardi and Luca Hänni, who is making his film debut.

"Ewigi Liebi" opens in cinemas on February 12, 2026. Show more

Director Pierre Monnard, known for productions such as "Platzspitzbaby" and "Wilder", has a total of 30 shooting days to realize the modern reinterpretation of the Swiss love story.

On Monday, filming took place in the middle of Zurich's city center behind the Kaufleuten - the area was accordingly filled with vans and technical vehicles.



A musical full of Swiss music history

It's 11 a.m. when we arrive at the Kaufleuten in Zurich. The crew is filming a scene for the movie "Ewigi Liebi" and we get to take a look behind the scenes. The weather is fine, which is important for the outdoor shoot. But first we have to wait - film productions need patience. But then it suddenly happens in quick succession.

Luca Hänni drives out of a garage exit in a gray "Döschwo" - in and out again. Ten times, at least. He doesn't seem a bit annoyed: "I actually quite like driving," he reveals later with a laugh.

Before Hänni rolls into the picture, Susanne Kunz and Pasquale Aleardi are dancing in the courtyard - interrupted only occasionally when a resident has to drive through the driveway.

And Luca Hänni? With his 90s blow-dried hairstyle, he creates a retro feeling on set. He was barely recognized in the pool - much to his delight. In private, however, he wouldn't wear every detail of this look.

From the cult musical to the big screen

The stage version of "Ewigi Liebi" premiered in 2007 and has since delighted over 720,000 viewers. The story is peppered with legendary Swiss songs - from Polo Hofer to Steff La Cheff and Span - which naturally gives it a feeling of home.

"Ewigi Liebi" is not simply taken one-to-one from the stage, but told as a contemporary reinterpretation for the cinema - a new experience for the audience, as director Pierre Monnard emphasizes.

The cinema release of "Ewigi Liebi" is scheduled for February 12, 2026 - just in time for Valentine's Day.

