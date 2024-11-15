Christina and Luca Hänni became parents this year. Keystone

In their podcast, Luca and Christina Hänni discuss the etiquette of yawning and the dynamics of casting show juries. Luca shares an embarrassing encounter with Anna-Maria Ferchichi and expresses his views on the "DSDS" jury.

In their podcast "Don't worry, be Hänni", Luca and Christina Hänni address an everyday but often overlooked topic: yawning in public.

As they talk about their experiences as parents, the conversation turns to tiredness and the associated yawning etiquette. Christina Hänni is of the opinion that it is polite to put your hand over your mouth, while Luca Hänni raises the question of whether it is really so bad to forget to do so.

This discussion leads to an anecdote that Luca Hänni shares with the audience. He recalls an incident in Hamburg when he was performing on a ship and Bushido was giving a talk. Backstage, he was criticized by Anna-Maria Ferchichi, Bushido's wife, for yawning. Hänni is surprised by the reaction and wonders whether the yawning was really that rude, writes "Blick".

Bohlen is the face of "DSDS"

Christina tries to put the situation into perspective by pointing out that raising children may play a big role for the Ferchichis and that they therefore pay attention to such things.

As the podcast progress es, the conversation turns to the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS), in particular the reports that Bushido will replace Pietro Lombardi as a judge.

Luca Hänni, who has experience as a judge himself, expresses his opinion on the importance of juries in such shows. He emphasizes that a jury can shape the face of a show, but on "DSDS", Dieter Bohlen is particularly important, while the other jurors can be replaced.

Christina Hänni, who worked as a professional dancer on "Let's Dance", agrees that a long-standing jury has both advantages and disadvantages. She argues that entrenched opinions could be a disadvantage, while a frequent change of judges would bring new input. Nevertheless, she sees the advantage in the fact that a well-established jury knows and supports the principle of the show better.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

