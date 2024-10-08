Luca Hänni turns 30 today. The singer has now revealed how the birth of his daughter has turned his life upside down. He also tells us what he wants from his friends for his birthday.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca Hänni is celebrating his 30th birthday today, Tuesday, October 8.

In an interview, he talks about his career as a singer to date and gives an insight into his family life.

The musician from Thun also reveals that he would prefer Helene Fischer to Beatrice Egli musically. Show more

Luca Hänni celebrates his 30th birthday today, October 8. Blick" took this as an opportunity to ask the singer 30 questions about his life as an artist and family man.

Hänni dreamed of a career as a musician from a young age and taught himself to play the guitar and piano. To be on the safe side, he first trained as a bricklayer.

Hänni hardly does any bricklaying nowadays, but he did help a lot with the renovation of his house in the Thun region at the beginning. "First of all, we cleared out the house with the whole family. We trimmed the hedges and ripped out the paneling."

Luca Hänni doesn't yet have the ultimate parenting tip

Luca Hänni and his wife Christina moved into their newly renovated house in May 2023. Since then, the couple have regularly shared glimpses of their love nest on Instagram .

The next highlight in the Hännis' lives came in June: the couple became parents for the first time. So it's no surprise that their daughter is one of the main topics in the interview.

When asked whether Hänni has the ultimate parenting tip, the singer says: "Phew, I don't think I have one yet. Give lots of love and affection at the moment. So that our daughter feels safe and secure."

The offspring has turned the musician's life upside down. The baby is also to blame for the fact that he had to cry ("The last time when my daughter was born"); but also that he was recently able to laugh heartily ("When she smiled at me for the first time").

Hänni talks about his coolest stage experience

His coolest stage experience to date took place four years ago in Madrid. According to Luca Hänni, 30,000 people sang along to one of his songs louder than ever before for the first time in his career.

In an interview with "Blick", the singer also gives a clue as to why there has not yet been a duet with Beatrice Egli. Hänni won the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2012, and Egli did the same a year later.

When asked if he would prefer Beatrice Egli or Helene Fischer musically, Hänni told Blick: "Helene Fischer."

"I told those around me that I don't need anything"

In the Thun region, where Luca Hänni grew up and where he still lives today, the singer is regularly approached on the street.

He is currently getting lots of compliments on his new song "Love Me Better". He is also often asked how his daughter is doing and whether he can take a selfie.

When asked whether he wanted presents for his 30th birthday, Luca Hänni says: "I told those around me that I didn't need anything. If I did get a present, something useful for the kitchen would be great."

Nevertheless, the singer does have one wish: "Many more wonderful moments with my family." At the end, he also reveals how he will celebrate his birthday: "Comfortably at home with a fondue chinoise."

