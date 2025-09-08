Good news for fans of Lucio Corsi: the Italian ESC singer is coming to Switzerland for two concerts. In an interview with blue News, he talks about the fear of performing abroad and his favorite duet partners.

Paolo Beretta

No time? blue News summarizes for you ESC singer Lucio Corsi is going on a club tour through Europe at the beginning of 2025. He will be stopping in Switzerland for two concerts: on January 24 in Lugano at the Padiglione Conza and on February 1 in Zurich at the Volkshaus. Advance tickets go on sale on September 15. You can find all other dates here

In the interview, he talks about creative inspiration from Ticino's landscapes, his love of fantasy and his desire for real, non-AI-based musical encounters.

Despite language barriers, he sees concerts abroad as an opportunity to grow and announces special surprises for Swiss audiences. Show more

I meet Lucio Corsi during his concert at the Rotonda in Locarno at the beginning of August. A spectacle for the eyes, ears and even the soul. At least for me, as it was my first time seeing him live

Like every time I meet someone for a first interview, I'm a little tense. I don't know what to expect. But he seems to me to be a very polite person who is not prone to excess. But I've been wrong before ...

But not with Lucio. From the first handshake and the first broad smile, we are on first-name terms. We even laugh together during the conversation.

Lucio, for those who don't know you yet: How would you describe yourself in a few words?

I come from the Maremma in Italy. Music has been with me since I was a child - today I want to make it my profession. My favorite thing to do is play and write.

In your songs you create fantasy worlds full of surreal animals, characters and people. Where do all these special universes come from?

Trying to see reality from a different perspective helps me to experience everyday life more intensely. I grew up in the countryside, surrounded by silence and solitude. That's where I learned to deal with boredom - it's similar to peace. Imagination, instruments and music became my way of escaping it.

You've said that you control the creative process until the song is born - after that it's no longer yours. Is there a song that will stay with you for the rest of your life?

Songs stay with you at the age at which you wrote them. You continue to grow - and sometimes you no longer recognize yourself or the song.

You've already written many songs - was your best one among them?

I hope not ... (laughs)

In Sanremo and later at the ESC in Basel, you met many artists from very different worlds. Have you already thought about collaborating with some of them?

Yes, of course. At the Eurovision Song Contest, Zöe Më from Switzerland and NAPA from Portugal made great songs. It would be nice to do something with them in the future. Basel was generally an exciting experience for me to get to know musicians from all over Europe and the world.

If you could do a virtual duet with deceased artists like Ivan Graziani or Lucio Dalla with the help of new technologies, such as AI: Would you try it out?

With artificial intelligence? No. I'd rather talk to them.

But singing?

Sure, but I'd like to get to know them first. And then sing. But live, not with artificial intelligence.

If Randy Newman - who wrote songs for "Toy Story", among others - wrote a song for you, would you sing it?

Randy? Sure, he's the greatest songwriter ever!

Have you ever knocked on his door?

No, but I would love to meet him. That would be a dream. For me, he really is the greatest songwriter there is, and he's a great composer. He is brilliant.

Lucio, there's some breaking news. Please tell us ...

Yes, between the end of January and February I'm going on a club tour through Europe - a dream I've had for years. With my band, which I've been playing with since high school, I start on January 24 in Lugano and on February 1 in Zurich. I'm really looking forward to that.

The audience outside of Italy certainly has a different sensibility, even if many will understand Italian. Is that more of an incentive or a fear for you - and what do you expect?

No, I'm not afraid - on the contrary, it's an incentive. Different live experiences make me grow. Of course, it will be more difficult with the lyrics because of the language, but we will find tricks to convey the meaning live. I will come up with something new for the Swiss concerts. That makes it exciting and stimulates me.

What will Lucio Corsi do when he grows up?

I don't know - and that's exactly what I like about it. As in my song of the same name: it's good not to know what you're going to do when you grow up.

