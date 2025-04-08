Madonna and Elton John: Emotional reunion backstage at the US TV show "Saturday Night Live" Image: Screenshot Instagram

His attacks on her were already legendary, but now there is apparently a reconciliation between Madonna and Elton John. Will there even be a duet soon?

Madonna and Elton John are getting along again.

In an Instagram post, Madonna described an emotional reunion with the English singer backstage at the US show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).

"We've finally buried the hatchet!!!" wrote the 66-year-old.

The conflict between the two pop stars had dragged on for over two decades.

The long-standing dispute between music superstars Elton John and Madonna appears to have been settled.

In an Instagram post, Madonna described an emotional reunion with the British singer backstage at the US show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL).

"We finally buried the hatchet!!!", wrote the 66-year-old. She also posted a photo of the two pop stars holding each other.

Elton John: "Forgive me"

For years, John had criticized Madonna for her music and performances, but at an edition of the legendary comedy show in New York, Madonna now wanted to confront him, as she wrote. "I had to go backstage and confront him.

When I met him, his first words were: 'Forgive me' - and the wall between us came down." Shortly afterwards, they embraced. John even dedicated a song to her and wanted to work with her. "It was as if everything fell into place," wrote Madonna.

Dispute over playback and awards

The conflict between the two pop stars had dragged on for over two decades. In 2004, Elton John accused Madonna of singing playback at an awards ceremony.

The dispute escalated at the 2012 Golden Globes when Madonna stole the award for best film song for "Masterpiece" from John's contribution "Hello Hello".

Elton John had previously declared on the red carpet that she had "not a fucking chance". Years later, he said of her in an interview: "She's such a nightmare, her career is over."

In her Instagram post, Madonna also explained how much Madonna was hurt by the attacks from her former idol: "Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much was publicly disliking me as an artist. I didn't understand it."

Now the feud seems to be over, with a hug, an apology - and perhaps even an artistic collaboration.

