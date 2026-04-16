Pop star Madonna has announced a new album. It will be released on July 3, 2026. Instagram

Pop icon Madonna announces her first studio album since 2019 - and is already causing euphoria among fans with a danceable teaser.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Madonna announces her 15th studio album "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II", to be released on July 3. It is her first full album since 2019.

She worked with producer Stuart Price again for the project; the first single is called "One Step Away". A teaser hints at a sound strongly influenced by house music.

The 67-year-old describes dance music as a spiritual practice and the dance floor as a ritual space. Together with Price, she sees the album as a kind of manifesto for dance, connection and expression. Show more

US pop icon Madonna (67) has announced a new studio album. The album, entitled "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II", is due to be released on July 3 and follows on from her successful dance album from 2005.

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It is her first full album in around seven years and her 15th studio album.

According to media reports, the singer is once again working with producer Stuart Price, who was also involved in the original "Confessions on a Dance Floor".

That album produced several international hits, including the single "Hung Up".

New music is beat-heavy

The announcement was published on Madonna's social media accounts, where she also showed the cover. Madonna also presented a brief foretaste of the new music on Instagram - and deleted all previous content.

The short song excerpt suggests that Madonna draws inspiration from house music on the new album. In a press statement, she emphasized the spiritual significance of dance music.

The first single is to be called "One Step Away". Her label Warner quoted the musician with the first lines of the song: "People think dance music is superficial, but they're completely wrong."

A manifesto for dance

"The dancefloor is not just a place, it's a threshold: a ritual space where movement replaces language." It was also said that she and Price had written a "manifesto" when working together on the new album.

It says: "We need to dance, celebrate and pray with our bodies. These are practices that have been with us for thousands of years - deeply spiritual acts. The dancefloor is a ritual space: a place of connection, including with our own wounds and fragility. Raven is an art form - it's about pushing boundaries and connecting with like-minded people."

Madonna had previously hinted that she was working on new dance music following her return to Warner Records.

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