Even before the official lead single, Madonna has released the first taste of "Confessions II" with "I Feel So Free". The track was played in clubs in advance and was produced with Stuart Price - the hitmaker behind "Confessions on a Dance Floor." The album will be released on July 3.

Carlotta Henggeler

Pop icon Madonna is back with new music: with "I Feel So Free", she is releasing a first taste of her upcoming "Confessions II" album - and is already causing quite a stir in the club scene.

The track was distributed exclusively to selected DJs and clubs in advance. Now the song is officially available.

"I Feel So Free" was produced by Madonna herself together with Stuart Price, who was already responsible for the sound of her cult album "Confessions on a Dance Floor". The song serves as an early insight into the new era - even before the official lead single is released.

It was announced last week: Madonna's new album "Confessions II" will be released on July 3 via Warner Records. It is regarded as the sequel to her iconic dance album from the 2000s and is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

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