Madonna shows herself with all her children. The singer posts a rare photo of her birthday party in Italy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday in Italy with a party at the Grand Theater of Pompeii, accompanied by her entire family.

She shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram, including rare photos with all six of her children, as well as an emotional message to her son Rocco on his 24th birthday.

In addition, Madonna took over the financing of a theater project for children and young people in Pompeii for a year. Show more

Pop star Madonna celebrated her milestone birthday in Italy. The 66th was celebrated with a lavish party: she and her whole family took their seats for an open-air dinner in the Great Theater of Pompeii.

On Instagram, she described a series of pictures from the birthday party as "La Dolce Vita". At the end of the gallery, the "Like A Virgin" singer poses with her six children. Among them are her biological children Lourdes (27) and Rocco (24) and her four adopted children David (18), Mercy (18), Stella and Estere (11).

Madonna is rarely photographed with all her children, but she didn't miss the chance on her birthday.

She was also charitable: she announced that she would be covering the costs of a theater project for children and young people in Pompeii for a year.

August 16 was also the 24th birthday of her son Rocco, whose father is director Guy Ritchie (55). In honor of Rocco, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Rocco - the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all, your curiosity and artistic soul have been the glue that has held us together. I thank God for art. I thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I love you - for all eternity."

