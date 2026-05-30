He is already deadMadonna reveals which celebrity was her best lover
Bruno Bötschi
30.5.2026
Madonna is currently in a relationship with a professional footballer 38 years her junior. However, when asked about the best lover of her life, she names another man - and narrows down the choice considerably.
30.05.2026, 08:41
Bruno Bötschi
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Madonna reveals her best lover - and surprises with a famous name.
The US pop icon raves about a romance with John F. Kennedy's son.
In an interview with the online portal "Page Six", the 67-year-old talks openly about her love life and previous affairs.
The pop icon is promoting the latter with the support of the queer dating app Grindr. In a clip for the company, which is available to the US online portal "Page Six", the 67-year-old now answers spicy questions - including which of her lovers was the best.
She "only wants to name dead people", Madonna clarifies. She then whispers that it was John Kennedy Jr. "You're the third person I've heard say that," reveals designer Raul Lopez, who asked the musician the tricky question.
Madonna's current partner is 38 years younger
Madonna and John Kennedy Jr - the son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy - had a brief liaison in the late 1980s.
The musician and the lawyer are said to have dated after Madonna and her first husband, actor Sean Penn, divorced.