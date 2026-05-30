Madonna spills details of her love life in a promo video for her new album "Confessions II". Image: Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

Madonna is currently in a relationship with a professional footballer 38 years her junior. However, when asked about the best lover of her life, she names another man - and narrows down the choice considerably.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Madonna reveals her best lover - and surprises with a famous name.

The US pop icon raves about a romance with John F. Kennedy's son.

In an interview with the online portal "Page Six", the 67-year-old talks openly about her love life and previous affairs. Show more

Provocation has always been part of Madonna's repertoire. This also applies to the promotion of her new album "Confessions II".

The pop icon is promoting the latter with the support of the queer dating app Grindr. In a clip for the company, which is available to the US online portal "Page Six", the 67-year-old now answers spicy questions - including which of her lovers was the best.

She "only wants to name dead people", Madonna clarifies. She then whispers that it was John Kennedy Jr. "You're the third person I've heard say that," reveals designer Raul Lopez, who asked the musician the tricky question.

Madonna's current partner is 38 years younger

Madonna and John Kennedy Jr - the son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy - had a brief liaison in the late 1980s.

The musician and the lawyer are said to have dated after Madonna and her first husband, actor Sean Penn, divorced.

According to "Page Six", however, a Kennedy biography published in 2024 reveals that the affair was only "a brief adventure".

On July 16, 1999, John Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash at the age of 38. His wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whom he had married three years earlier, was also on board.

On July 16, 1999, John Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash. His wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whom he had married three years earlier, was also on board. The picture of the couple was taken four months earlier. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Madonna, who has been married to director Guy Ritchie and dated Oscar winner Warren Beatty in the past, is now in a relationship with 29-year-old Jamaican footballer Akeem Morris.

On Instagram, the musician regularly provides her more than 20.1 million followers with insights into their life together as a couple.

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