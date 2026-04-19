A few days after announcing a new studio album, US pop icon Madonna (67) made a surprise appearance on stage at the Coachella music festival.
During the performance of US pop star Sabrina Carpenter (26), who was on stage at the festival in the US state of California for the second weekend in a row, Madonna suddenly joined her, according to US media reports.
ver a Sabrina cantar Like A Prayer junto a Madonna se sintió como una ceremonia de coronación, oficialmente Sabrina tienes el respeto de todo el mundo y eres una de las hijas de la reina 😍🩷 pic.twitter.com/RRLtXs7Bfe