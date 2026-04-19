Performed "Like A Prayer" Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella 2026.

Sabrina Carpenter provides another big surprise moment at Coachella - and brings an absolute icon to the stage with Madonna. The net goes crazy.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Madonna made a surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella performance and wowed the audience. The 67-year-old pop icon spontaneously appeared on stage in California.

Together they performed Madonna's hit "Like A Prayer", which caused a great deal of excitement online. Fans celebrated the performance as a special moment and symbolic recognition for Carpenter.

Shortly beforehand, Madonna had announced a new album, her first in around seven years. "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" is due to be released on July 3. Show more

A few days after announcing a new studio album, US pop icon Madonna (67) made a surprise appearance on stage at the Coachella music festival.

During the performance of US pop star Sabrina Carpenter (26), who was on stage at the festival in the US state of California for the second weekend in a row, Madonna suddenly joined her, according to US media reports.

ver a Sabrina cantar Like A Prayer junto a Madonna se sintió como una ceremonia de coronación, oficialmente Sabrina tienes el respeto de todo el mundo y eres una de las hijas de la reina 😍🩷 pic.twitter.com/RRLtXs7Bfe — Felipe Echeverry (@r19_felipe) April 18, 2026

"Thank you so much for inviting me to your show," said Madonna. "You don't have to thank me for that, Madonna," Carpenter replied. "You can have whatever you want."

The two then sang Madonna's classic "Like A Prayer" together. Madonna first performed at Coachella in 2006. In 2015, she made a guest appearance with rapper Drake.

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Last week, the musician announced a new album - her first in around seven years. "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" is due to be released on July 3.

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