The screens at Wembley Stadium are used to advertise Oasis' performances. Bild: Keystone

Tragic accident at a concert by Britpop band Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium: a man fell in the stadium and died of his injuries on site.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has died at a concert by Britpop band Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium.

The concertgoer fell from one of the upper tiers.

The band expressed their "sincere condolences" to the man's family. Show more

A man has died at a concert by Britpop band Oasis at London's Wembley Stadium. According to the British news agency PA, the Metropolitan Police announced that he fell in the stadium on Saturday evening and succumbed to his injuries on site. The man was around 40 years old.

The stadium was well attended at the time of the incident, so many concert-goers probably noticed the incident. According to British media reports, witnesses saw the man fall from one of the upper tiers.

BREAKING: A man has died after falling at Wembley Stadium during last night's Oasis concert, according to the Metropolitan Police.@JayneSeckerSky has the latest.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/lfKqscn3Ow



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/AzMSQXJOUI — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 3, 2025

The band expressed their "sincere condolences" to the man's relatives and said they were "shocked and saddened", Oasis said in a statement according to the BBC.

Concert on Sunday evening will take place

A further concert by the band at Wembley Stadium planned for Sunday evening is to go ahead as planned, a spokesperson for the stadium said according to PA. "Our sympathies are with his family, who have already been informed and are now being looked after by specially trained police officers."

Britpop band Oasis, featuring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, have been performing on British stages for a few weeks as part of their reunion tour. In the coming months, Oasis are planning further appearances in their home country of Great Britain as well as in Canada, the USA and Argentina.