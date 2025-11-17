Måneskin at the MTV VMAs in summer 2022: Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio (from right to left). IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi teams up with former Rage Against the Machine icon Tom Morello for his solo debut album. The Italian show scene wonders: Is this the death blow for Måneskin?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Guitarist Thomas Raggi launches solo career and releases his debut album "Masquerade" on December 5th, produced by Tom Morello.

The other Måneskin members are also pursuing solo projects: Damiano David is touring with his own album, and bassist Victoria De Angelis has released a solo mixtape.

A return of Måneskin as a band remains uncertain, as they have not performed together since 2023 and there has been no official announcement of a reunion to date. Show more

For die-hard Måneskin fans, there is bittersweet news from Bella Italia: guitarist Thomas Raggi is working on his debut album. To help him get started, he has enlisted the help of a show great: ex-Rage Against the Machine legend Tom Morello is his producer, writes the Sunday edition of the newspaper "Il Messaggero".

"Over the past year, the relationship with Tom has grown stronger and stronger. We have had the opportunity to play a lot together and he has included me in some of his festivals and concerts," writes Raggi in a statement.

"It was natural for me to involve him in my project and ask him to produce it and help me with the structure. Working on this project with him was wonderful, but what happened afterwards exceeded all my expectations."

Thomas Raggi with his partner Lavinia Albrizio at the Rome Film Festival in October 2024. The Roman is working on his first solo album. IMAGO/NurPhoto

No comeback with Måneskin?

Will Thomas Raggi's solo album be the death knell for Måneskin? After all, Damiano David, Victoria and Ethan haven't been seen on stage together since 2023.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis has also gone it alone and released a mixtape as a solo artist ("Victoria's Treat"). And Damiano is currently on a world tour with his solo album Funny "Little Fears".

Thomas Raggi's album will be called "Masquerade" and will be released on December 5. Also on board - alongside producer Tom Morello - are Beck, Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Matt Sorum, ex-Guns'n'Roses drummer.

Whether there will ever be a Måneskin reunion is still written in the stars. Until the official denial, fans are hoping to see the ESC winners on stage together again sometime and somewhere.

More from the department