Today, Friday, Zurich's Hallenstadion will once again be transformed into a seething temple of music: Energy Star Night will bring together 13,000 fans and a top-class line-up. blue News will keep you informed live from 5 pm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Energy Star Night takes place for the first time in April and brings together around 13,000 music fans in Zurich's Hallenstadion this Friday.

The line-up includes stars such as Steve Aoki, Max Giesinger, Zoe Wees and ESC acts such as Remo Forrer and Abor & Tynna.

In addition to the live show, various surprises can also be expected.

The Energy Music Award will also be presented - and a little later in the night, the official afterparty will take place at Zurich's Kaufleuten.

blue News will be ticking live from the Hallenstadion Zurich from 7 p.m. and showing the live stream of the concert. Show more

All updates and news about the Energy Star Night can be found here:

9.14 pm Feel-good atmosphere with Tom Gregory Tom Gregory follows Ella Henderson. blue News British musician Tom Gregory, who celebrated success with songs such as "Fingertips", rocks the stage. British singer Ella Henderson is immediately followed by Brit power. In addition to his song "Fingertips", Gregory also performs "Glow In The Dark" and "Dance with Me".

9.04 pm Ella Henderson rocks the stage Ella Henderson on the Energy Star Night stage. blue News It's Englishwoman Ella Henderson's turn and she invites you to dance. The whole Hallenstadion joins in. She performs three songs: "Filthy Rich", her new single, "Alibi" and "Ghost".

8.47 pm Now Stefanie Heinzmann is partying on stage Stefanie Heinzmann is at the Energy Star Night for the fourth time. Here on stage with singer Marc Sway. blue News This is not her first time at the Energy Star Night either. Stefanie Heinzmann has already performed on the big stage in the Hallenstadion in 2008, 2018 and 2022. Backstage with Stefanie Heinzmann "I would love to go on vacation with Francine Jordi" Today she sings her song "Build a House" and the song "Carry The World". As a surprise guest, Stefanie Heinzmann brings her music colleague Marc Sway on stage. Together they sing the song "Roots".

20:43 Bastian Baker wins Energy Music Award Bastian Baker wins the Energy Music Award. blue News The Energy Music Award is also presented as part of the Energy Star Night. This music award honors Swiss artists who have received the most votes from the Energy Community. This year's winner has been announced. Bastian Baker wins the award. He then performs his song "Can't Be Loved".

8.25 pm Max Giesinger creates good vibes in the Hallenstadion Max Giesinger on stage at the Hallenstadion. blue News It's a familiar setting for him. Max Giesinger was already a guest at the Energy Star Night in 2021. He's creating a good atmosphere today too. The whole Hallenstadion sings along to his mega-hit "80 Millionen".

8.15 pm Nobody expected this Vivi Kunkler proposes to her partner Daniel Studer. blue News Presenting duo Vivi Kunkler and Daniel Studer from Energy Basel turn on the kiss cam. But instead of making out, Vivi Kunkler suddenly gets down on one knee and proposes to her partner Studer. It's no secret that the two are a couple. But they will probably never forget a moment like this. A marriage proposal in front of 13,000 people is rare. Whether the whole thing was a joke or actually real remains to be seen.

8.03 pm Zoë Më sings in front of 13,000 people for the first time Premiere for Zoë Më. blue News Today is a big day for this year's ESC participant. Zoë Më sings in front of 13,000 people for the first time. She performs her ESC song "Voyage".

7.52 pm The third in the line-up - singer and former ESC participant Luca Hänni makes the Hallenstadion shake Luca Hänni on the Energy Star Night stage. blue News And the musical program continues. Luca Hänni sings "Love me Better" and his ESC song "She Got Me" and makes the stage in the Hallenstadion shake. Four ESC singers are represented at the Energy Star Night 2025. First up was the duo Abor & Tynna, who are competing for Germany in this year's ESC. This was followed by former ESC participant Remo Forrer. Now Luca Hänni, who traveled to the ESC for Switzerland in 2019, is performing. The fourth in the group is Zoë Më, who will travel to Basel for Switzerland at the ESC in May.

7.48 pm Surprise moment on stage Moser and Schelker dance on stage. blue News The presenter duo Moser and Schelker burst onto the stage in the middle of a speech by Daniel Fanslau. The two are to act as backing dancers for the next act. You can see how it turns out in the livestream.

7.30 pm The second ESC singer now on stage Remo Forrer on the Energy Star Night stage blue News Now the ex-ESC participant Remo Forrer moves with his voice. He sings his song "Full 180" and his new song "Underwater". And of course his ESC song "Watergun" is not to be missed. The whole Hallenstadion sings along. Afterwards, Remo Forrer sings a song that everyone in the Hallenstadion knows. He says: "James Blunt was on this stage last week." And then Forrer sings "Bonfire Heart" by James Blunt.

7.21 pm The Energy Star Night starts with confetti

7.16 pm Soft tones from Monet 192 - the rapper performs his new song Monet 192 comes on after the presenters' welcome. blue News After a short welcome from the two Energy presenters Daniel Fanslau and Fabienne Wernli, the next act follows. Rapper Monet 192 performs his new song "Nicht Perfekt".

7.06 pm Abor & Tynna make the start - German ESC candidates Abor & Tynna are the ESC participants for Germany and make the start. blue News Abor & Tynna: The duo, who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, present their song "Baller". They kick off the Energy Star Night.

19.00 hrs Now the wait is over - Energy Star Night 2025 has begun The time has come: Energy Star Night 2025 has begun. blue News For the first time, Energy Star Night is taking place in April. And the place is packed. 13,000 people party in the Hallenstadion. Follow the concerts in the livestream or here in the ticker.

5.55 pm The stage is set, visitors are waiting - the show starts in an hour ESN Stage The stage at the Energy Star Night impresses every year. Image: blue News Celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Lenny Kravitz and Shakira have performed on it. Image: blue News The hall gradually fills up. Image: blue News ESN Stage The stage at the Energy Star Night impresses every year. Image: blue News Celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Lenny Kravitz and Shakira have performed on it. Image: blue News The hall gradually fills up. Image: blue News Every year, the stage at the Energy Star Night is elaborately designed. This year, too, the picture is impressive. And the stage has to impress, because after all, 13,000 visitors want to party.

5.33 pm "I'm looking forward to Alvaro the most" - visitors at the Energy Star Night These two visitors won tickets in the competition. blue News "I'm looking forward to Alvaro the most. I find him very likeable and I'm looking forward to his songs," said one visitor to blue News. These two visitors also persisted in the ticket hunt: "I tried a few times, but in the end she got the tickets," she says, pointing to her friend next to her. It's the first time they've been to Energy Star Night. "I've always been unlucky so far and haven't won any tickets."

5.27 pm Fashionable high lights at the Energy Star Night - ducks everywhere These two gentlemen have opted for a duck outfit. blue News The Energy Star Night will not only feature musical high lights, but also fashionable ones. Like these two gentlemen, for example, who opted for an outfit full of ducks. "We only needed three text messages to get tickets," they say. Tickets for the Energy Star Night could be obtained by text message, phone call or online. Although it's nice weather outside, the pair don't mind waiting in the dark hall: "We're dressed so brightly that it just stands out and that's why we have nice weather in here too."

17.15 hrs The hall is filling up - the battle for the best seats has begun Visitors to the Energy Star Night look for the best seats. blue News The Hallenstadion is gradually filling up with fans. The battle for the best seats has begun. Even though the sun is shining outside and it's a spring-like 20 degrees, visitors prefer to stand in the dark stadium for two hours to be sure of a front-row seat.

5.00 pm The doors are open - the first visitors storm into the Hallenstadion The first fans are ready to storm into the stadium. blue News The doors open at 5.00 pm. The first visitors are already inside. The event starts at 7 p.m. blue News will be streaming the Energy Star Night live and ticking along. Show more

It's that time again today, Friday. Energy Star Night enters the next round. Around 13,000 people will be enchanted by the musical acts at the Hallenstadion Zurich.

What's different this year? Energy Star Night takes place in April. Previously, music fans met in the Hallenstadion in December to enjoy the Energy Star Night.

As every year, tickets can only be won by phone, online or by SMS.

If you want a good seat, you have to arrive early

The event takes place in Zurich's Hallenstadion. The doors open at 5 pm on Friday. If you want a good seat, you have to arrive early. Because the Hallenstadion has room for 13,000 spectators.

Energy Star Night has already shown in the past that the event offers a great stage for world stars.

In 2011, Ed Sheeran and Lenny Kravitz performed at the Hallenstadion. Nelly Furtado performed in 2012 and Shakira in 2009.

The line-up

This year you can look forward to the following stars at the Hallenstadion Zurich:

Max Giesinger: The German singer-songwriter is known for hits such as "80 Millionen".

Stefanie Heinzmann: The Swiss pop and soul singer brings her powerful voice and positive energy to the stage.

Tom Gregory: The British musician, who celebrated success with songs such as "Fingertips", will present his latest tracks.

Luca Hänni: Swiss crowd favorite and Eurovision participant, who will create a great atmosphere with his performance.

Steve Aoki: The internationally renowned DJ and producer will make the Hallenstadion shake with his electronic beats.

Zoe Wees: The German singer, known for emotional hits such as "Control", will enchant the audience with her unique voice.

Ella Henderson: The British artist will bring her powerful ballads and pop hits to Zurich.

Remo Forrer: He is also an ESC participant and will delight the audience with his sensitive voice.

Monet192: The Swiss rapper and singer brings a different genre to the stage with hip-hop.

Alvaro Soler: The Spanish-German singer brings summer vibes to the Hallenstadion with hits like "Sofia".

Zoë Më: The up-and-coming artist will captivate the audience with her music. The Energy Star Night is the biggest stage she has ever been on.

Abor & Tynna: The duo, who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, will present their song "Baller".

Surprise guests provide special moments

As every year, surprise guests will provide unexpected moments and a great atmosphere at this year's Energy Star Night.

The Energy Music Award will also be presented as part of the Energy Star Night. This music prize honors Swiss artists who have received the most votes from the Energy Community.

Following the concerts in the Hallenstadion, the official after-show party will take place at Kaufleuten in Zurich. Admission is from 20 years.

