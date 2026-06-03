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Stefan Raab made her famous "Maschendrahtzaun" legend is dead - Regina Zindler turned 78

Bruno Bötschi

3.6.2026

She became famous with a single word. Now Regina Zindler has died of cancer at the age of 78.
She became famous with a single word. Now Regina Zindler has died of cancer at the age of 78.
Image: Screenshot Youtube

She made TV history with the legendary "chain-link fence": Regina Zindler became a cult figure in 1999 with an appearance on the show "Richterin Barbara Salesch". Now she has died at the age of 78.

03.06.2026, 13:10

03.06.2026, 13:24

Millions of people in German-speaking Europe knew her for a single word: "Maschendrahtzaun":

Now Regina Zindler has died at the age of 78 after a serious illness. As reported by "Bild", she died on May 5 in her home town of Zwickau in the German state of Saxony.

The urn burial took place last week - at Zindler's request in an anonymous communal grave.

The word "chain-link fence" made her famous

A few days before her death, her husband spoke about her state of health in the newspaper "Bild": "My wife is dying. She has terminal cancer."

Regina Zindler became known far beyond Germany's borders through a neighbor dispute on the TV court show hosted by judge Barbara Salesch.

She wanted to have her neighbor at the time banned from growing a firecracker bush right next to her wire mesh fence.

Although she lost the case, she made TV history with her appearance: Her Saxon pronunciation of "Maschendrahtzaun" became a running gag, inspired a number one hit by entertainer Stefan Raab and made Zindler famous far beyond Germany.

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