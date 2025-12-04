Rosalía is coming to Switzerland Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

Spanish musician Rosalía has never shied away from transcending genres. Now she is venturing into classical music with her new album "Lux". She is coming to Zurich in 2026.

The multi-award-winning musician Rosalía will be coming to Switzerland for a concert in spring 2026. She will be performing her new "LUX Tour" at the Hallenstadion Zurich on March 22, Ticketmaster has announced. Advance sales start on Thursday, December 11, at 10 am.

Rosalía is one of the great voices of modern flamenco pop - a career that began modestly. Before she appeared on the big festival stages, she sang as a music student at weddings and smaller events, often for little more than a free meal. Today she has eight Latin Grammy Awards and is considered one of Spain's most influential artists.

She took her first professional steps in 2012 with the flamenco group Kejaleo. Her collaboration with producer Raül Refree later marked her breakthrough: together they produced two albums, including "Los Ángeles", which earned her a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Newcomer.

Rosalía plays in Zurich in March 2026

She consolidated her international success with her second album "El Mal Querer", which was originally created as a final project for her music degree. The singles "Malamente", "Pienso en tu Mirá" and "Di Mi Nombre" made her famous far beyond Spain; "Di Mi Nombre" reached number one in her home country. The album was later included in Rolling Stone's list of the 500 best albums of all time and won several Grammy awards.

With "Motomami" in 2022, Rosalía presented an experimental, cross-genre work that once again received widespread recognition. The album was celebrated for its bold mix of folk, reggaeton and electronic influences.

Rosalía is now returning to Zurich in March 2026 with new music - and should once again transform the Hallenstadion into a flamenco-pop spectacle.