"I had fortune and fame, lived in a castle - and was empty inside": Michael Patrick Kelly on his life with the famous Kelly Family. Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/dpa

With his new album "Traces", Michael Patrick Kelly not only processes his own experiences, but also touching stories of others. The trigger: a T-shirt slogan on the chest of his late father.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Patrick Kelly's new album "Traces" deals with personal and other people's life stories, inspired by a saying on his late father's last T-shirt.

Themes of grief, faith, mental health and hope run through the album, which also includes songs about prison concerts and suicide prevention.

The production was emotionally and creatively challenging, with contributions from his siblings as a musical memorial to their father - but with no planned return of the Kelly Family. Show more

A T-shirt slogan on his late father's chest became the starting point for Michael Patrick Kelly's new album "Traces", which was released at the end of October 2025.

On it, the singer-songwriter sets formative life traces to music - his own and those of people whose stories move him.

In an interview with blue News, Kelly talks about farewells and hope, faith and therapy, prison concerts and the comfort that music can provide.

Michael, your new album is called "Traces". What was the initial impetus for this musical journey?

Michael Patrick Kelly: The day my father died, he was wearing a T-shirt with the sentence: "Many people enter your life, but only a few leave traces." That stuck with me. One of the first songs I wrote was the title track "Traces" - and that got everything rolling. The album brings together songs about formative events in my own biography, but also about people whose life stories have left traces on others. There are many hidden heroes that you don't even know about. Just like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan did, I like to meet up with people like that and let their stories inspire me as a songwriter. At the same time, I asked myself the question: "What mark do I want to leave on the lives of others?"

You also dedicate the song "The Day My Daddy Died" to your father. Was that a kind of farewell, therapy for you?

Yes, there was a song for my late mother on the last album, and now I wanted to dedicate a musical memorial to my father. The first traces of our existence are biological - the genes of our parents. Then comes upbringing and lifestyle. We grew up very unconventionally: on a hippie bus, with long hair and were homeschooled at a time when that wasn't common at all. We grew up very freedom-loving and my father wanted to bring joy and hope to people through music. I carry that on to this day.

You also sing in prisons - why is that important to you?

Because music can soften hearts. I played in Death Row in Nashville, for example. I stood there in front of 25 men who had all killed at least one person. At first you think to yourself, it's a good thing they're not walking around outside. There was a man sitting there who started crying bitterly. We hugged afterwards and he kept thanking us for letting him feel something like love through the songs. In moments like that, I realize that music can even awaken the humanity in a murderer. That is an incredible power.

In your early 20s, you went through a deep crisis. You spoke about it publicly. What brought you out of it?

Two things helped me: My faith and a long period of psychotherapy. I asked myself the big questions: "Who am I? Why all this? Does God exist?" I had Fortune and Fame, lived in a castle - and was empty inside. A therapist said: "You don't have a disease, but we'll clean it up." This combination of spirituality and professional help showed me the way.

One song on the album is called "K.H.A.", which is short for Keep Hope Alive. What's behind the song?

It's the story of a highway patrol officer from San Francisco who stopped over 200 people from committing suicide on the Golden Gate Bridge. We had a long conversation and the lyrics came out of that. The topic of mental health affects many - of all ages. I know this darkness. So I'm all the more grateful to be here today.

Your song "Healing" seems more like a conversation. How did the song come about?

Yes, "Healing" is more like a soliloquy, a promise to be allowed to grieve and cry. And the current single "Run Free" encourages you to let go of emotional baggage and open up to others. As for the subject of grief - I wasn't good at that. Two friends helped me to allow tears. For me, songwriting is soul-diving: listening to what else wants to talk down there.

How intense was the creative process for "Traces"?

Very intense. After the album was finished, I was exhausted too. I wrote over 100 songs and was on the road recording in the USA and England. There is something of a post-recording blues. And then there's the anticipation of seeing how the songs go down in other people's lives, what effect they have and how they are received.

You call concerts a "safe space". What do you mean by that?

For two or three hours, people can let go and forget their everyday lives. In politics, religion or sport, people are often divided and form different camps - music creates a bond. I was recently at the front of the pit with Bruce Springsteen: strangers were in each other's arms during "Born to Run". I want to pass on this feeling.

You lived in a monastery for a few years. What do you take away from it today?

It was like a reset. Before, I felt like a computer with too many viruses. In the monastery, I delved deeper into the question of God and learned not to tie my happiness to success, money or opinions. In practical terms, this means I take an hour every morning for prayer, breathing and mindfulness exercises - a conversation, a listening session. And gratitude as an attitude is extremely good.

You also sing with your siblings on "Traces". How did that come about - and are there more comeback plans together?

It was a spontaneous idea shortly before the album was finalized: I called everyone and we recorded the individual parts in studios in the USA, Ireland, Spain and Germany. It wasn't about a reunion, but about creating a musical memorial to our father together. Nothing more is planned at the moment - but it was a gift, precisely because there was no business occasion, just a genuine encounter through music. It's been a long time since we've had so many Kellys together on one recording.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch



- Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide

- Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

