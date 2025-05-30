"G&G" presenter Michel Birri talks openly about his fear of heights - and how he had to overcome it for Luca Hänni. In the show "On the Rocks", he also talks about how much the end of the People show affected him emotionally.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Gesichter&Geschichten" presenter Michel Birri had to skydive for an online format. He suffers from a fear of heights.

Michel Birri also tells us how much the end of "Gesichter&Geschichten" has affected him.

In the "On the Rocks" studio, he reveals to host Vania Spescha what plans he has for the time afterwards. Show more

"G&G" presenter Michel Birri changes roles in "On the Rocks" - and becomes the interviewee himself. Instead of interviewing celebrities, he talks to presenter Vania Spescha about his career.

The man from Aargau also talks about how he had to overcome his fear of heights for an online format. In the show, celebrities were allowed to choose a common challenge - Luca Hänni wanted to go skydiving.

Michel Birri remembers: "It was horrible! I would never have jumped voluntarily in my life. My biggest fear was that I would fall unconscious." The 38-year-old suffers - extremely - from a fear of heights.

Birri: "The G&G out hit me hard"

2025 is an eventful year for Michel Birri's career: the SRF people show "Gesichter&Geschichten" is canceled at the end of June.

"That hit me hard," says Birri in an interview. The sudden cancellation of his show happened almost at the same time as the public announcement - since then, he has been asked about it again and again by viewers.

And what's next? "I'll stay in radio with a small workload, once you catch this radio virus, you can't get rid of it."

Birri would like to continue working as a presenter - but has not yet received any offers.

He never had a plan B, says Birri: "I only ever wanted to present 'G&G'."

Nevertheless, he is confident: "Something will come up - and if it doesn't, I'll have done the CT and go back to the office. Or I could do a season in Davos, that's also on my bucket list."

