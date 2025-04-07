Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer host the ESC final show in Basel. SRG

Humor, glamour and heart: Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are presenting the ESC 2025 in Basel together - and today they get on like a harmonious patchwork family.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After initially not knowing each other, Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer now see themselves as a harmonious moderation team for the ESC 2025

Despite their geographical distance, they work together like a patchwork family.

The presenters bring different strengths to the table, see their diversity as an enrichment and want to give the ESC in Basel a personal, Swiss touch.

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer present the semi-final shows. Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer will host the final show on May 17 in Basel. Show more

Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer: You were announced as hosts of the ESC in January. Back then you only knew each other by reputation. Have you become closer in the meantime?

Hazel Brugger: It's crazy how quickly Michelle, Sandra and I have become a unit - without much questioning. It feels a bit like a cool movie, like Ocean's Eleven, where they say: "We need someone else who can do this - and this, and this too." The three of us complement each other perfectly. Of course, that increases the anticipation enormously - it feels like an ideal cast. And I'm not saying that out of politeness.

Sandra Studer: I can only underline that. For me, they were two big names at first. I met Michelle half an eternity ago - back when she was presenting the TV show Cinderella. I didn't even know Hazel personally before. Of course, there's a certain amount of uncertainty: is it really a good fit? After all, you spend a lot of time together and share responsibility for something big. So it was all the nicer when the three of us met - the atmosphere was extremely casual and relaxed right from the start. That means a lot to me, especially in this whole circus that we are about to experience together.

The preparation is not that easy - Michelle lives in Italy, Hazel in Germany. Is it like a patchwork family?

Brugger: That's exactly how it feels - and it works surprisingly well! As in any patchwork family, it works because we enjoy each other and the joint project. And the best thing is that Sandra lives almost exactly halfway between Michelle and me. Perfect balance, geographically and personally.

Michelle Hunziker: The ESC evenings are a huge responsibility. When you have two people at your side who are in perfect sync with you, it's a gift. It's the only way to really get the whole entertainment effect across to the audience. When I met Hazel and Sandra, it quickly became clear: we are three moms, not divas. That makes working together super pleasant - easy going, without any airs and graces.

How do you divide up the presenting duties?

Studer: We don't have fixed roles - it's important for us to appear as a unit. Everyone brings their own perspective to the ESC. When you think of big international shows, you think of Michelle Hunziker - she brings glamor and enormous presenting experience. Hazel is responsible for the light-hearted, funny side. And I also have a personal connection to the ESC - I have a long history with this event.

You will also feel that: Michelle's warmth in dealing with the acts, Hazel's charm backstage - she looks behind the scenes and is close to the fans. I will be doing some of the voting. Not everything has been finalized yet - "work in progress", I would say.

How free are you in your moderation?

Hunziker: We're not free at all - and that's a good thing. The ESC is a huge event with an audience of millions. Our job is to keep the focus on the competition and the artists. This is an important moment for the finalists and their countries - it needs precision. Of course, we bring our personality to the table, but within clear structures. The processes are tightly timed and the timing has to be spot on with every presentation. And there's no other way.

Hazel, is the humor part of the ESC rather difficult for you?

Brugger: Not at all. Humor can even benefit if there are certain restrictions or - better said - clear framework conditions. People often underestimate how technical an event like this is.

The motto United by Music means that all countries - all of Europe - should receive a product of equal value. This requires many precise processes. But that's exactly what helps: I then know within which small, defined framework I can operate. And I can do what I want within it - it almost feels like a creative freedom zone.

It's like a combustion engine: there's a little capsule that's filled with fire - and bam, the engine is running. Creativity needs boundaries. If you say: "Do what you want, there are no rules", the result is usually just nonsense.

What connects you to Basel?

Studer: I have friends in Basel, and for me the city clearly stands for art - be it theater, Art Basel or the Museum Beyeler. If I didn't live in Zurich, Basel would be my second choice. The city radiates internationality and openness. The people I know in Basel also have a great sense of humor. I'm looking forward to living there for a while and discovering a city by bike with Hazel that I hardly know yet.

Brugger: Exactly, Sandra is riding in a red hoodie and I'm wrapped up in a white blanket at the front.

Studer: So "ET"-like.

Brugger: Exactly!

Hunziker: I definitely want to go to Art Basel this year - it's already firmly planned. I've also been to the Beyeler Museum. For me, Basel is clearly associated with art.

Brugger: Oh, now it almost sounds scripted - that I mention Art Basel too. But I actually had my first job as a reporter there in 2013. This experience shaped me and accompanied me on my way into the public eye. Because I often travel to Switzerland by train, Basel is the gateway to the world for me - and to my family. My godmother lives there. So I know the city mainly through the eyes of children between four and seven: I know where gymnastics takes place and where to take the child. Now I'm curious to see where Sandra and Michelle will drop me off.

Hunziker: Hazel and Sandra, I'll take care of the nightlife.

Brugger: To be honest, I'm a bit scared of those two hours at night when we have time off between shows and rehearsals. How do I bridge them? That's why I'm so relieved, Michelle, that you're taking this into your own hands.

You have very different TV experience. Did you ask yourselves at the beginning whether that would fit together at all - or do you find that enriching?

Studer: What we all have in common is that we enjoy our job. Sure, we come from very different backgrounds - but that's what makes it exciting. I actually believe that the more similar you are, the more boring it gets. That wouldn't be particularly appealing to the audience.

The important thing is that each of us has experience in presenting - but our first common topic of conversation was a different one. We are all moms. We weren't together for 30 seconds before we were already talking about our children. Together we have eight daughters - that's a lot of girl power! That connects us on a very personal level and creates a closeness that goes beyond the job.

Brugger: The ESC thrives on contrasts. On the one hand you have a minimalist ballad, on the other a metal song with fire, light and a lot of noise. That's exactly what makes it so appealing - these contrasts are nothing negative.

And let's be honest: it would be a waste of time if the three of us ticked in exactly the same way. If we said the same thing like triplets, no one would know in the end - are these three women or is this a TikTok filter?

Have you already thought about how you can put a Swiss stamp on the event? Will the host country be felt?

Hunziker: It's wonderful that the ESC is returning to Switzerland. Of course, we will focus on our Swiss traditions - we want to show that we are proud of our country. The presentations will be in English, of course. But in terms of content, we will talk a lot about Swiss history, about what makes Switzerland special. This is a huge opportunity for our country to present itself. Switzerland has always been strong when it comes to sustainability. The ESC in Switzerland: it's going to be a great event!

