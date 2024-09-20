TV star expresses interestMichelle Hunziker: "I would host the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat"
Michelle Hunziker is an export hit abroad and a sought-after face in the Italian TV landscape. During a recent visit home, she revealed: "I would host the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat."
Michelle Hunziker is the Swiss export hit. She has already hosted major TV shows. In Germany, for example, "Wetten, dass ...?" as a sidekick and in Italy the highly rated satire show "Striscia la notizia". She also hosted the 30th stage anniversary of opera star Andrea Bocelli.
The 47-year-old recently visited Zurich for Switzerland Tourism's fall advertising campaign. Her aim: to attract more Italian tourists to Switzerland.
Hunziker revealed: "I would host the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat."