Presenter Michelle Hunziker would love to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Michelle Hunziker is an export hit abroad and a sought-after face in the Italian TV landscape. During a recent visit home, she revealed: "I would host the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker is the Swiss export hit. She has already hosted major TV shows. In Germany, for example, "Wetten, dass ...?" as a sidekick and in Italy the highly rated satire show "Striscia la notizia". She also hosted the 30th stage anniversary of opera star Andrea Bocelli.

The 47-year-old recently visited Zurich for Switzerland Tourism's fall advertising campaign. Her aim: to attract more Italian tourists to Switzerland.

Hunziker revealed: "I would host the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat." Show more

Michelle Hunziker is like a Swiss army knife. She is versatile and therefore very successful. Whether as a TV presenter, beauty entrepreneur or advertising ambassador.

Michelle Hunziker recently visited Zurich as part of Switzerland Tourism's fall campaign.

There, Michelle Hunziker revealed her desire to take to the big TV stage, as she told "Blick.ch": "I would present the ESC in Basel in a heartbeat."

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest would be a major coup for Michelle Hunziker. 150 million viewers watch the Eurovision Song Contest every year - the biggest TV spectacle in Europe.

"Of course I would do it in a heartbeat. That would be a huge honor," says Hunziker to Blick.

The planning for the Eurovision Song Contest is in full swing with the show organizers and the city of Basel.

Whether Michelle Hunziker would really be considered for the moderation is still open: "But first someone has to call me, I haven't been asked yet."

