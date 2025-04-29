  1. Residential Customers
ESC 2025 final Michelle Hunziker raves about this act

29.4.2025 - 11:34

Michelle Hunziker will host the final.
Michelle Hunziker will host the final.
ESC host Michelle Hunziker will only present the final on Saturday. On Instagram, she explains to her fans why she is skipping the semi-final - and raves about one act.

29.04.2025, 11:34

30.04.2025, 16:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Michelle Hunziker will not host the Eurovision 2025 final in Basel until May 11 due to her daily commitments on the Italian TV comedy show "Striscia la Notizia".
  • During the evening, Michelle Hunziker will present the competition mainly in English, but with interludes in French, Italian and German.
  • The presenter expressed her enthusiasm for the task and revealed that she is a fan of Tommy Cash.
Michelle Hunziker will host the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will take place in Basel on May 17.

Her hosting duties will be limited to the final evening - the 48-year-old explains on Instagram why this decision was made: "Her daily commitments on the Italian TV show "Striscia la Notizia" with host Gerry Scotti are the reason why she can only host the grand final. However, she will be following the entire event closely, says Hunziker on social media: "I am very grateful that I can still experience this wonderful adventure."

Hunziker: "I have always dreamed of presenting the ESC"

The presenter admitted that she was particularly excited: "In my heart, I have always dreamed of hosting Eurovision."

Despite her roots, Hunziker must maintain absolute neutrality during the competition and must not favor any country before the end of the voting. But her heart beats for the countries she loves: Italy, Switzerland and Germany. "We'll see, but there are so many beautiful songs."

Interview with the three Swiss hosts. Michelle Hunziker before hosting the ESC:

Interview with the three Swiss hostsMichelle Hunziker before hosting the ESC: "We're not free at all"

Finally, Hunziker comments on the media phenomenon surrounding Tommy Cash, one of the favorites. She praises his ability to trigger discussions and go viral: "He is an eclectic artist, a true living work of art," she says. At the same time, she emphasizes that the jury and audience will decide the winner together in an edition that promises to be exciting and full of great performances.

