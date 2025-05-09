Israeli participant Eden Golan (2nd from right) came 5th in last year's ESC. Jens Büttner/dpa

Travel warnings, calls for a boycott, sponsorship debate: the Eurovision Song Contest is caught up in the Middle East controversy. Activist groups call for protests, the Israeli government warns of possible dangers in Basel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although intended as a non-political music competition, the ESC 2025 is once again dominated by international conflicts.

Israel's ESC candidate Yuval Raphael survived the Hamas Nova Festival massacre on October 7, 2023.

The country is internationally criticized for the Gaza war, including for alleged war crimes and genocide allegations.

Russia was excluded from the competition in 2022 due to its attack on Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union defends Israel's participation by pointing to the independence of the Israeli broadcaster Kan.

The main sponsor of the ESC is the Israeli cosmetics company Moroccanoil. The EBU emphasizes that sponsors have no influence on the selection of participating countries. Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 is under considerable political pressure. Israel's participation in particular is causing controversy this year. While the organizers position the competition as an apolitical music festival, critics accuse the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) of double standards.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael is representing Israel at ESC 2025 with the song "New Day Will Rise". She survived the Hamas attack on the Nova Festival on October 7, 2023, in which a total of around 1,200 people were killed in Israel, most of them civilians. Raphael hid under corpses for eight hours to survive.

Her participation in the ESC is seen by many as a political symbol. The first rehearsal photos from Basel show her on a staircase with a balcony - a symbolic reference to Theodor Herzl, who was photographed on a balcony at the Fifth Zionist Congress in Basel in 1901.

Participation despite accusations

Israel remains eligible to take part in the world's largest music competition, which reaches between 160 and 200 million viewers every year, despite serious accusations in connection with the Gaza war.



According to Palestinian figures, over 52,000 people in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks following the Hamas attack in October 2023. The International Court of Justice is investigating allegations of genocide, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel has repeatedly rejected such accusations.

Despite this international criticism, the EBU is standing by Israel's participation. It emphasizes that the ESC is a non-political music event and points out that Israel is represented by its public broadcaster Kan, not by the government.

Russian broadcasters excluded due to propaganda

The EBU argued differently in the case of Russia: after the attack on Ukraine in 2022, the country was excluded from the competition. The move was justified on the grounds of protecting the integrity and reputation of the ESC.

In addition, EBU members accused the Russian broadcasters of spreading propaganda as mouthpieces for the Kremlin and threatened to withdraw from the competition if Russia was not excluded, which ultimately led to the suspension of their membership.

However, not everyone is convinced by this distinction. Chalk drawings with slogans such as "If Russia, then Israel too" appeared in Basel last week. The activists' criticism: Anyone who excludes Russia because of a war that violates international law cannot allow Israel to participate either, given the situation in Gaza.

Former ESC participants call for exclusion

In an open letter, more than 70 former ESC participants are calling for Israel and the public broadcaster Kan to be excluded, as they support the military actions and thus violate the values of the competition.

Nemo won the ESC for Switzerland last year and spoke to the Huffington Post UK in favor of excluding Israel. "Israel's actions are fundamentally at odds with the values the Eurovision Song Contest claims to represent - peace, unity and respect for human rights."

Posters opposing Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest were already displayed in the Swedish city of Malmö in 2024. Instead of "Eurovision", the word "Genocide" was written and: "Israel out of Eurovision - or Eurovision out of Malmö." Imago

Several public broadcasters in Europe have also called on the EBU to reconsider Israel's participation in the ESC. For example, RTÉ (Ireland), RTVE (Spain) and RTVSLO (Slovenia) have submitted corresponding requests to the EBU.

In Finland, over 10,000 people signed a petition stating that it is "not compatible with our own values to offer a state that commits genocide and occupation a stage for image cultivation under the guise of music".

ESC should remain "a universal event"

For Philip Bessermann, Managing Director of the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism, this view falls short of the mark. Israeli broadcasting is part of a diverse domestic political debate, he emphasizes to Blick: "A large part of the resistance to the war comes from within the country." To condemn the public broadcaster Kan across the board is therefore not justified.

And: a boycott of Israel should not be equated with a boycott of Russia. Ultimately, such an exclusion would lead to Jewish people being pushed out of the public sphere.

EBU Director Martin Green emphasized to Reuters that the ESC should "remain a universal event that promotes connection, diversity and inclusion through music".

Israeli main sponsor of the ESC

However, it is not only Israel's participation itself that is causing criticism - economic ties are also in the spotlight. Another point of contention is the sponsorship of the ESC by the Israeli cosmetics company Moroccanoil, which has been the main sponsor since 2020. Although the name refers to Moroccan argan oil, the company is headquartered in Israel and also produces there.

Critics see this as a conflict of interest and accuse the EBU of putting economic interests above political neutrality. The EBU, on the other hand, emphasizes that sponsors have no influence on the selection of participating countries.

Despite the ongoing controversy, it is clear that Israel's contributions have met with approval from European audiences: Eden Golan, the Israeli 2024 candidate, received the second most points of all acts in the televoting and came fifth overall.

Travel warning for Basel

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian groups are calling for protests in Basel. The "Escalate for Palestine" movement has announced demonstrations during the ESC week. It accuses Israel of "artwashing" through the competition - i.e. covering up political criticism with cultural presence - and is calling for the country to be excluded.

Yesterday, the Israeli National Security Council issued a travel warning for Basel and advised Israeli citizens to stay away from demonstrations and not to publicly display any Jewish or Israeli symbols.

The Basel police are preparing for possible demonstrations with a large contingent of around 1,300 officers.

